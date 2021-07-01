Wisconsin has an NIL policy: Here are the do's and don'ts for Badger athletes

“Our student athletes, they'll be able to enter into contractual relationships on a number of fronts. We’re supportive of that, but we’re also supportive of them seeking sound advice and counsel outside of the athletic department to ensure that those relationships that they enter into … are healthy ones for them.”

All NIL contracts or agreements between athletes and third parties must be disclosed to the university. Athletes will fill out a form and return it to the university, and McIntosh said the compliance office, the career and leadership team, and UW brand communications office will be primarily responsible for reviewing those disclosures.

Athletes are responsible for all tax implications of NIL activities and for any financial ramifications of those activities.

NIL payments have to be for work or services actually performed, so a company can’t pay an athlete for a no-show job, and payments have to be at fair market value. Determining what fair market value is can be tricky, but UW’s definition in the policy says fair market value “can be determined by the price on which other buyers and sellers have agreed for a similar right, good, service or property.”

WHAT THEY CAN’T DO