Wisconsin football's unlikely All-American won't return next season

“He played through some injuries … was really proud of how hard he's worked to get to this point and see him perform the way he did was really cool.”

The Columbus, Wisconsin, native felt he took the biggest steps forward in his pass protection this season and will begin training for a shot at the NFL after the Badgers play Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30.

Getting his weight down was a crucial piece to Seltzner’s success, he said. After the Badgers played in the Pinstripe Bowl in 2018, Seltzner said he weighed about 350 pounds and feeling lethargic. It’s taken him a few years to find the correct playing weight, one at which he could maintain his strength but not lose the quick first step he needs. He found it this season at about 305 pounds — as light as he’s been during his UW career, but the most productive.

“It was actually easier for me to bend and sort of move at a lower level and to be able to get underneath guys and move them off the ball,” he said. “I was just playing too heavy. I was too top heavy and losing that weight really helped me keep my balance on some stuff.”