Wisconsin football's unlikely All-American won't return next season
UW FOOTBALL

Josh Seltzner views his University of Wisconsin football career as a journey that’s reached its crescendo.

The former walk-on offensive lineman told reporters Thursday that he won’t return to the Badgers, opting to not use the extra year of eligibility after the best season of his career. Seltzner started 11 of UW’s 12 games and earned third-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten recognition from The Associated Press, as well as first-team honors from Big Ten coaches.

“It was really a blessing to be able to be recognized like that,” Seltzner said. “Still haven't quite fully wrapped my head around it yet, but I'm getting there.”

Seltzner became a rock along at left guard for UW after some early season struggles. He helped the Badgers offense rush for 215.4 yards per game and didn’t allow a sack in 244 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. He allowed just nine pressures this season and finished the season with the third-highest PFF grade among Big Ten guards.

Seltzner told the State Journal during training camp that his goal was to be all-in on this season and lock down the starting job. He did that despite stiff competition during camp.

“He was fighting his tail off with Cormac Sampson and Michael Furtney,” said Joe Rudolph, UW’s offensive line coach. “There were days he came out and didn't have the best of days and he had to work through that. He played his best ball on the football field, which is what you hope for those guys. And I thought very quietly really put together a strong foundation of solid play and played that way the whole year.

“He played through some injuries … was really proud of how hard he's worked to get to this point and see him perform the way he did was really cool.”

The Columbus, Wisconsin, native felt he took the biggest steps forward in his pass protection this season and will begin training for a shot at the NFL after the Badgers play Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30.

Getting his weight down was a crucial piece to Seltzner’s success, he said. After the Badgers played in the Pinstripe Bowl in 2018, Seltzner said he weighed about 350 pounds and feeling lethargic. It’s taken him a few years to find the correct playing weight, one at which he could maintain his strength but not lose the quick first step he needs. He found it this season at about 305 pounds — as light as he’s been during his UW career, but the most productive.

“It was actually easier for me to bend and sort of move at a lower level and to be able to get underneath guys and move them off the ball,” he said. “I was just playing too heavy. I was too top heavy and losing that weight really helped me keep my balance on some stuff.”

Assuming he starts the bowl game, Seltzner’s UW career will end after 44 appearances and 18 starts. He says he feels comfortable playing either guard spot or center and will make sure that pro teams understand his versatility as he goes through the pre-draft process.

Badgers starters haven’t been practicing as much in recent weeks, getting time to rest and allowing younger players to use this practice time to prepare for their futures in the program. That’s allowed Seltzner to reflect on his career.

“It was the perfect ending,” Seltzner said. “The way my career went and to be able to cap it off like this … was really special for me. It’s going to be something I hold near and dear to me for the rest of my life.”

Bruss questionable for bowl game

Badgers senior right tackle Logan Bruss may not be able to play in the bowl game as he recovers from a foot injury. Bruss missed two games this season due to a neck injury, but he returned to be one of the team's best linemen. He was a consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection.

Bruss told reporters that he injured his foot against Rutgers and has been dealing with it since. The Kimberly, Wisconsin, native is not returning for a fifth year and will try to make the jump to the NFL. He likely will play guard in the pros after two of his three full seasons as a starter were at tackle. ESPN ranked Bruss as the No. 190 prospect in this year’s class, which equates to a sixth-round pick.

