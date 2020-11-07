 Skip to main content
Wisconsin football's COVID-19 outbreak slowing, active cases down to 14
The COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined the University of Wisconsin football team’s season appears to be slowing down.

According to a release from the program Saturday morning, the Badgers have had two individuals, one player and one staff member, test positive in the past four days, a significant decrease from the past two weeks. UW has had 17 student-athletes and 13 staff members test positive for the virus since Oct. 21. But this week marked the first time the program has gone a day without a positive test since the outbreak began.

The program has 14 active cases, nine of which are players. Five of these tests have come in the past seven days, per the release.

UW — ranked 10th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll — has canceled games against Nebraska and Purdue in the past two weeks due to the outbreak. The Badgers’ next scheduled game is 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at No. 23 Michigan. The program said it will provide another testing update on Monday, but a UW official said it is unknown at this time when a decision on the Michigan game will be made.

“We’re all hopeful that we can get back sooner than later, and the key for us is just to stack days with no numbers or low numbers and let the data drive when we can return. We’re certainly hopeful that we can get back and get going again,” UW coach Paul Chryst said in an interview on 1310 WIBA Wednesday.

The team took part in “limited on-field conditioning” Friday afternoon, with players put into groups, physically distanced on the field and required to wear masks. Another condition session was planned for Saturday.

UW is holding team and position meetings virtually, and the program has added more locker room space in the basement of the McClain Center to allow the team to remain distanced when it is in the facility.

