Wisconsin football's 2022 schedule to be announced Wednesday
UW FOOTBALL

Wisconsin football's 2022 schedule to be announced Wednesday

The University of Wisconsin football team’s 2022 schedule will be revealed on Wednesday.

The Big Ten Conference announced it will overhaul this fall’s schedule to adjust home dates in series that were affected by the COVID-adjusted 2020 season.

The updated Big Ten schedule will be announced at 11 a.m. Wednesday on Big Ten Network.

Two of UW’s Big Ten matchups in 2022 were scheduled to be repeats of games from 2021 — Oct. 22 at Purdue and Nov. 5 vs. Nebraska at Camp Randall Stadium. Those games' sites will likely be flipped. 

The Badgers’ crossover games against Big Ten East Division teams — Oct. 8 at Michigan State, Oct. 15 vs. Maryland, Nov. 12 at Ohio State — likely won’t change. MSU played at UW in 2019 and the Badgers played at OSU that same season. UW hasn’t played against Maryland since 2017 and hasn’t played in College Park since 2015.

Home nonconference games against Washington State (Sept. 10), New Mexico State (Sept. 17) and Illinois State (Sept. 24) aren't expected to be affected by the Big Ten's adjustments. 

UW is currently slated to open the season against Illinois on Sept. 3 at Camp Randall Stadium.

