Wisconsin football welcomes back fans at open practice
Wisconsin football welcomes back fans at open practice

Goodbye cardboard cutouts and hello in-person fans. 

Fans returned to Camp Randall for the first time since November 2019. The Wisconsin football team held an open practice Sunday for fans to gather and be welcomed back to the stadium after they weren’t allowed in Camp Randall during the 2020 season due to COVID-19. 

While the weather might have deterred some Badgers fans from attending, there were about 600 people in the stands. 

Fans from all ages showed up to cheer on UW, even though the team didn’t scrimmage. But Bucky Badger walked around, new athletic director Chris McIntosh addressed fans and freshman running back Braelon Allen showed his potential. 

Incoming UW freshman Maddie Strey came to cheer on her brother, junior outside linebacker Marty Strey.

“There’s a big turnout and it’s awesome to see,” Strey said. “Being a part of the Badger family and being a fan, you know it’s more than just a fan base. It is a family. Being together back at Camp Randall is just an awesome thing to see.”

Isabella Clary, a 10-year-old Badgers fan decked out in a metallic UW skirt, posed for photos before practice and danced to the music as it started. Saturday was her first time at Camp Randall. 

“It’s so exciting because we couldn’t be here last year,” she said. “I’m excited to see Bucky do funny things and to jump around.” 

Season ticket holder Robert Wise has been a fan since he attended UW in 1969. He came to Saturday’s practice to get out of his house. He said he’s been cooped up since the pandemic and jumped at the opportunity to return to Camp Randall. 

“It’s necessary for us to engage in life again in life,” Wise, 70, said. “Hopefully safely. I just wanted to be in the moment with like-minded people who are looking to have fun and enjoy themselves.”

While some fans had their noses buried in a roster trying to find their favorite players, 28-year-old Spencer Patton and his friends came prepared with binoculars.

“There wasn’t a spring practice, so we’re here,” Patton said. “I’m just excited to watch football. I’ve missed it, and hopefully see a winning season.”

The band and spirit teams made an appearance toward the end of practice, before McIntosh and coach Paul Chryst addressed the crowd. Chryst said he was grateful there wouldn’t be any cardboard cutouts at games this season. 

McIntosh reflected on the hardships that came with a football season during COVID-19 and couldn’t stop smiling at the sight of everyone.

“This is a building,” McIntosh said. “It becomes Camp Randall when people like you come inside and cheer on games. It’s wonderful to have you back.”

