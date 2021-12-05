 Skip to main content
Wisconsin football to play Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl
UW FOOTBALL

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst speaks to the media after the 18th-ranked Badgers fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 23-13 in the Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The University of Wisconsin’s 20-season bowl game streak will continue against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Badgers have a 1-3 record against Arizona State, but have never played the Sun Devils in a bowl game. The teams last played in 2013 in Tempe when the No. 20 Badgers fell 32-30. UW has never played in the Las Vegas Bowl, which began a rotation with Big Ten and SEC teams in 2020. The game will be televised on ESPN. 

UW went 8-4 in the regular season, starting the year 1-3 after losses to Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan. The Badgers had a seven-game win streak after falling to the Wolverines, who made the College Football Playoff after winning the Big Ten Title game on Saturday. UW ended the regular season with a disappointing loss to Minnesota, dropping it from the CFP and Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

Arizona State (8-4) had an up-and-down season with significant wins over UCLA, USC and Arizona, but two-score losses against Oregon State, Washington State and eventual Pac-12 champion Utah. Led by former NFL coach Herm Edwards, Arizona State went 2-2 last season but tallied its second eight-win season under Edwards this year.

It’s the Sun Devils’ second trip to the Las Vegas Bowl after falling to Fresno State in 2018.

“We are very excited to be the inaugural Big Ten team to play in the Las Vegas Bowl,” UW athletic director Chris McIntosh said in a release. “Our fans have a great tradition of support in Vegas, even as recently as a couple weeks ago when our men’s basketball team won the Maui Invitational. Allegiant Stadium is a tremendous venue and I know our players will have a great bowl experience.”

