Wisconsin football team snaps 8-game skid against ranked opponents with solid performance at Purdue

That, plus Chez Mellusi’s six carries for 34 yards, eventually set up Braelon Allen’s 4-yard TD that made it 7-0 early.

Then in the third quarter, Allen, who sat on the sidelines much of the game after his second fumble of the day, set up Mellusi when he broke off a 70-yarder on the first play of a 94-yard drive. It took two more plays to finish the drive as Mellusi rushed for 4 and 20 yards, the latter an athletic display in which he spun out of a backfield tackle and beat Purdue’s defense to pay dirt for a 20-13 lead.

Tight end infirmary grows

UW already had a numbers problem at tight end before kickoff. That only got worse as the game progressed.

The Badgers’ pregame status report included four tight ends that weren’t available for the game — Jack Eschenbach, Clay Cundiff, Hayden Rucci and Cole Dakovich. That left Ferguson, Jaylan Franklin and Cam Large as the only remaining true tight ends on the roster that made the trip.

Large then went down with a leg injury in the first quarter and was ruled out almost immediately. He was seen coming out of the medical tent on the sideline on crutches before being taken from the stadium in a cart. Large was seen after the game on crutches.