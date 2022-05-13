Wisconsin football team lands quick commitment from Illinois defensive back

Wisconsin continued to dip into the state of Illinois for its 2023 class with the commitment of Justin Taylor.

Taylor, a junior who plays at Nazareth Academy in LaGrange Park, Illinois, announced his decision via social media Friday night.

247Sports and Rivals both rate Taylor as a three-star recruit. He previously tweeted offers from Big 12 program Kansas State, along with Air Force, Army and several Mid-American Conference schools.

Taylor, whose Hudl profile lists him at 6 feet and 185 pounds, announced an offer from Wisconsin on Wednesday. He confirmed to the State Journal that he was in Madison on Friday, and UW is looking for him to play defensive back.

Taylor became the third commitment of UW's 2023 class, joining offensive lineman James Durand and inside linebacker Tyler Jansey.

