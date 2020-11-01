Wisconsin football stays in top 10 of AP Top 25 poll

Despite canceling its game last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the University of Wisconsin football team stayed in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers moved down one spot to No. 10 in the poll released Sunday.

UW is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has seen 23 players and staff members test positive since Wednesday, Oct. 21. UW athletic director Barry Alvarez told ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday that the program will decide Tuesday whether it will be able to host Purdue as scheduled this Saturday, Nov. 7.

The Badgers are won 14 straight games against Purdue, with the last loss to the Boilermakers coming in 2003.

Five ranked teams suffered losses on Saturday.

The Badgers are one of four Big Ten teams ranked, along with No. 3 Ohio State, No. 13 Indiana and No. 23 Michigan.

Here’s a look at the poll, with team’s first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Clemson 7-0 (33)

2. Alabama 6-0 (29)

3. Ohio State 2-0

4. Notre Dame 6-0

5. Georgia 4-1