 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin football senior Izayah Green-May enters transfer portal
0 Comments
topical alert

Wisconsin football senior Izayah Green-May enters transfer portal

  • 0

University of Wisconsin football players speak to the media after the 18th-ranked Badgers fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 23-13 in the Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Senior outside linebacker Izayah Green-May is leaving the University of Wisconsin and entering the transfer portal.

In a social media post, Green-May thanked teammates and coaches for their support during his five-year career at UW.

“Throughout my five years in the Wisconsin football program, I’ve grown a lot as a player and person,” Green-May wrote. “I’m thankful for all the opportunities, experiences and lifelong relationships this university has provided and allowed me to take advantage of.

“Big thank you to coach Chryst & the coaching staff for believing in me, and for everything they’ve done to help me grown on and off the field. I’m extremely grateful for the fans and staff for being part of my journey.”

Green-May was a three-star prospect out of Bolingbrook, Illinois, who struggled to find consistent playing time in a crowded outside linebacker position. He played in nine games this season, mostly on special teams and late in blowouts. He recorded two tackles. He finishes his UW career with 20 games played, eight tackles and a sack.

Green-May was among the players honored during the Badgers’ Senior Day ceremony before the Nebraska game Nov. 20. He'll be a graduate transfer from UW. 

UW has had nine players enter the transfer portal since the beginning of training camp.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics