 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Wisconsin football receives second commitment for 2023 class from Arizona lineman

  • 0
  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad explains the position moves he's asked players to make this offseason while speaking to the media Friday, April 8, 2022, at the McClain Center in Madison..

Paul Chryst and the University of Wisconsin football program received good news to end the work week with the commitment of 2023 offensive lineman James Durand.

Durand, a junior from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, announced his decision via social media Friday morning. 

247Sports and Rivals rate the lineman as a three-star prospect and he is listed at 6 foot 6 and 285 pounds on his Hudl profile. Durand previously disclosed other Power Five offers from Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah. Rivals.com’s profile of the recruit reports he visited UW on March 26, and he tweeted that day that he received an offer from the Badgers.

Durand becomes the first offensive line commit for UW under new position coach Bob Bostad and the second overall for the 2023 class, joining Batavia, Illinois, inside linebacker Tyler Jansey.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Milton lefty Gavin Kilen at the plate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics