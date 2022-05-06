Wisconsin football receives second commitment for 2023 class from Arizona lineman

Paul Chryst and the University of Wisconsin football program received good news to end the work week with the commitment of 2023 offensive lineman James Durand.

247Sports and Rivals rate the lineman as a three-star prospect and he is listed at 6 foot 6 and 285 pounds on his Hudl profile. Durand previously disclosed other Power Five offers from Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah. Rivals.com’s profile of the recruit reports he visited UW on March 26, and he tweeted that day that he received an offer from the Badgers.