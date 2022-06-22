Wisconsin football receives 11th commitment of 2023 class from 4-star defensive back

University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat continue to restock their secondary on the recruiting trail within the class of 2023.

Jace Arnold, who plays for Marietta High School in Georgia, announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Arnold took an official visit to UW last weekend, and he told Poteat and UW coach Paul Chryst about his decision on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

"Really, it was just a great fit for me," Arnold said on why he committed to UW. "I think, going out there and being able to see the city, that's what I needed. Great coaching staff. Coach Chryst put together a great coaching staff up there. The players are very family oriented, and it's a close knit group. I feel like they're gonna put me in situations to where I can better myself and become a way better player, especially in coach Leonhard's defense. So really, that was the reason.

"Of course, getting my mom on board with everything as well. I'm an only child, so once I saw her comfortable with it, I knew I could go ahead and get this out of the way."

He also announced previous Power Five offers from Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt among other FBS programs.

The recruit’s Hudl profile lists him as a 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback and free safety. Rivals and 247Sports composite rankings designate Arnold as a three-star cornerback, though 247Sports’ standalone rankings view him as a four-star prospect.

Arnold told the State Journal Wednesday that he is planning to graduate early to enroll at UW for the spring semester. He also noted how he will head to UW as a cornerback who has the potential to play nickel.

Five players have announced commitments to the Badgers in the month of June alone: Arnold, Dixon, Kekahuna, Mayer and Tisdell.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.