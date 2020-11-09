Wisconsin football ready to play Michigan after getting 'handle' on COVID-19 outbreak

Players who tested positive on Oct. 24 are eligible to play against the Wolverines if they’re cleared by a cardiologist to return to physical activity — Friday is the end of the Big Ten’s mandate of 21 days out of game action for players who tested positive Oct. 24. Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz reportedly tested positive that day, meaning he could be back under center for the Badgers after posting one of the best performances in UW history in his first start.

At least 10 players will be out for UW as part of the 21-day timeline.

UW has won four of the past six meetings with Michigan, including a 35-14 victory last season.

Resuming play this week is crucial for the Badgers’ hopes of competing for a Big Ten Conference championship in this truncated season. After canceling two games, UW will play a maximum of six regular-season games if it can play the rest of the slate without disruption.

According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”