Wisconsin football ready to play Michigan after getting 'handle' on COVID-19 outbreak

After a two-week hiatus, the Badgers are expecting to be back on the football field this weekend.
The University of Wisconsin football team announced Monday that it is anticipating playing this weekend’s game at Michigan after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Badgers’ program caused two games to be canceled. But it will continue monitoring the team’s COVID-19 testing closely to ensure that can happen.
No UW players or staff members have tested positive for the virus since Saturday, meaning the count has stayed at 17 players and 13 staff members since Oct. 21. The team is down to five active cases, meaning those individuals are still completing their isolation periods after testing positive. The program began regular practices Monday morning.
"We feel confident that we have a handle on the situation and are excited to play this week at Michigan. As we have done throughout, we will continue to monitor our testing results and base our decision on those results,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a release.
Kickoff at Michigan (1-2) is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and the No. 13 Badgers (1-0) will be seeking their first win at Michigan Stadium since 2010. That was also the last game between the teams in which UW was ranked and Michigan wasn’t, as will be the case Saturday.
UW coach Paul Chryst, who was one of the 30 individuals to contract the virus, is slated to speak to reporters Monday afternoon.
Players who tested positive on Oct. 24 are eligible to play against the Wolverines if they’re cleared by a cardiologist to return to physical activity — Friday is the end of the Big Ten’s mandate of 21 days out of game action for players who tested positive Oct. 24. Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz reportedly tested positive that day, meaning he could be back under center for the Badgers after posting one of the best performances in UW history in his first start.
At least 10 players will be out for UW as part of the 21-day timeline.
UW has won four of the past six meetings with Michigan, including a 35-14 victory last season.
Resuming play this week is crucial for the Badgers’ hopes of competing for a Big Ten Conference championship in this truncated season. After canceling two games, UW will play a maximum of six regular-season games if it can play the rest of the slate without disruption.
According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”
So far, the Badgers’ canceled games are the only disruptions to the Big Ten’s schedule, so the expected average number of conference games played by all teams is still between seven and eight.
Here’s a look at the timeline of the Badgers’ outbreak:
- Oct. 21: One player tests positive
- Oct. 23: UW beats Illinois 45-7 in season opener
- Oct. 28: Six players, six staff members test positive from Oct. 24-28 with additional tests pending confirmation; program pauses team activities; game at Nebraska canceled
- Oct. 29: One player and two staff members’ pending tests come back positive; case count rises to 16 (eight players, eight staff members) since Oct. 21
- Oct. 31: Five players and two staff members test positive from Oct. 29-31; case count rises to 23 (13 players, 10 staff members) since Oct. 21
- Nov. 3: Three players and two staff members test positive from Oct. 31-Nov. 2; pause on team activities continues; home game against Purdue canceled; case count rises to 28 (16 players, 12 staff members) since Oct. 21
- Nov. 6: Limited on-field conditioning work resumes, with players working in groups and masks required
- Nov. 7: One player and one staff member test positive from Nov. 4-7, marking the first days without a positive test for the program since Oct. 24; case count rises to 30 (17 players, 13 staff members) since Oct. 21
- Nov. 9: No new positive cases from Nov. 8-9, practice resumes
FAQs regarding the Badgers' COVID-19 outbreak
How many Badgers have contracted COVID-19?
As of Nov. 7, the Badgers football program has 30 active cases of COVID-19 — 17 student-athletes and 13 staff members — since Oct. 21.
The program only identified one of those cases, saying head coach Paul Chryst has contracted the virus. Sources told the State Journal that offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz (above) and Chase Wolf were among those to test positive.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said during a news conference that the program had one positive test in the first few weeks of daily testing. Then one student-athlete tested positive on Wednesday, Oct. 21, followed by 29 more people within the program from Oct. 24-Nov. 7.
Why are the canceled games no contests if the Badgers aren’t at “red/red” levels?
Because UW’s decision was based on its COVID-19 testing numbers, the games are considered no contests and won’t be counted on the team’s records.
Big Ten protocols state that games are considered no contests if they’re canceled due to a program reaching what has been called “red/red” levels. Those levels are defined as a seven-day rolling average of a team’s positivity rate over 5%, and a seven-day rolling average of a team population positivity rate over 7.5%
UW officials have stated that the Badgers are at “orange/red” levels, meaning they have an average team positivity rate between 2-5% and an average team population positivity rate over 7.5%.
Per Big Ten protocols, a program must “proceed with caution and enhance COVID-19 prevention” and “consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition” if it reaches “orange/red” levels. Alvarez said UW decided to pause its team activities and cancel the games to stop the spread of the virus and “get their arms around it.”
Will they schedule make-up games?
No.
When the Big Ten debuted its truncated schedule calling for nine games in nine weeks, the lack of open dates eliminated chances to reschedule games during the regular-season window.
Nebraska requested that the Big Ten change its ruling about allowing non-conference games in an attempt to play a game against Tennessee-Chattanooga. The conference denied the request.
The canceled game against Purdue will also not be rescheduled.
Does Illinois’ team have COVID-19 cases after playing the Badgers?
Yes.
Illinois announced Saturday morning that quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 29. Both players will be out of game action for 21 days.
"Contact tracing also sidelined several other players for (Saturday) and next week's game against Minnesota," a release from the program read.
Illinois lost its season opener 45-7 to UW at Camp Randall Stadium.
Will the Badgers play next week?
To be determined
UW is slated to play at Michigan on Nov. 14. If that game will be played is still being decided.
The Badgers’ pause on team activities was lifted on Nov. 6 and limited on-field conditioning work resumed.
Why do the players who have contracted the virus have to sit out 21 days?
The Big Ten requires that players wait at least 14 days from their initial diagnosis to go through a cardiac screening that can clear them to start working back toward competition. The league also built in seven more days for players to build back toward competition after being cleared in the cardiac testing.
The 21-day break from game action is the longest league protocol among the Power Five conferences.
Jim Borchers, the team physician at Ohio State who was co-chair of the Big Ten’s return to competition medical subcommittee, said experts told the conference that cardiac testing and evaluation couldn’t start until two weeks after diagnosis.
However, this 21-day layoff has come under scrutiny this week.
A report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found little evidence of myocarditis in COVID-positive college athletes who had mild or no symptoms. The report didn’t recommend cardiac testing to the level the Big Ten is conducting.
Alvarez (above) told Sports Illustrated that the Big Ten should “reevaluate” the protocol.
Can the Badgers still make the Big Ten championship game?
Yes, but they can’t miss any more games.
The conference changed its divisional tiebreakers for this season, and those modifications will now be necessary considering at least two teams — UW and Nebraska — won’t complete the eight-game regular-season slate.
According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”
How are the players doing? Are they symptomatic?
UW is not releasing updates regarding individual players’ illness and has not said whether some or all have experienced symptoms of COVID-19. Michael Moll, the program's Chief Infection Officer for the Big Ten, said no players or staff members have had severe symptoms or required hospitalization.
During a Zoom call with reporters, Chryst said he felt fine physically and he completed his isolation period without symptoms.
In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, players are isolating themselves in their living spaces. UW has secured hotel rooms to separate those who live together.
