Wisconsin football ranked in first USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll

Nebraska Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst congratulates running back Braelon Allen on a touchdown against Nebraska during the Badgers' 35-28 win over the Cornhuskers Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison. UW was ranked No. 20 on Monday morning in the first USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll of the 2022 season.

 ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHVIES

The University of Wisconsin football team was ranked No. 20 in the first USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll of the season.

The poll, released Monday morning, is chosen by a panel of 65 coaches, including UW’s Paul Chryst.

UW is replacing eight starters on defense, but voters must believe in defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s ability to get the most out of his unit regardless of the stars it’s replacing. Sophomore running back Braelon Allen is a Heisman Trophy hopeful as he enters the season, and the Badgers’ offensive line is expected to take a step forward after a pair of seasons in which the unit struggled at times.

Four Big Ten teams are ranked — No. 2 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, No. 14 Michigan State and the Badgers.

Here’s a look at the poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Alabama (54)

2. Ohio State (5)

3. Georgia (6)

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. N.C. State

14. Michigan State

15. Southern Cal

16. Pittsburgh

17. Miami

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22. Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Houston

Others receiving votes: Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.

