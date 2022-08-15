Wisconsin football ranked in first AP poll of the 2022 season

The University of Wisconsin football was ranked No. 18 in the first AP poll of the season.

UW joins three other Big Ten teams in the top 25. Ohio State was ranked No. 2, Michigan at No. 8 and Michigan State at No. 15.

In a poll released on Aug. 9, a panel of 65 coaches ranked the Badgers 20th in the preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches' Poll.

The Badgers just missed out on placing in the final AP poll last season, finishing 27th in voting with 97 points. UW was 9-4 overall and finished second in the Big Ten West last season with a 6-3 conference record.

Other Big Ten teams receiving votes were Iowa, unofficially 28th with 163 points; Penn State, 29th with 160 points; Minnesota, 32nd with 31 points; Purdue, 34th with 17 points; Nebraska, 47th, one point.

Here’s a look at the poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (54) Ohio State (6) Georgia (3) Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State North Carolina State Southern California Michigan State Miami (FL) Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Kansas State 14, Florida 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, South Carolina 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1.