 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
UW FOOTBALL

Wisconsin football ranked in first AP poll of the 2022 season

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin football was ranked No. 18 in the first AP poll of the season.

UW joins three other Big Ten teams in the top 25. Ohio State was ranked No. 2, Michigan at No. 8 and Michigan State at No. 15. 

In a poll released on Aug. 9, a panel of 65 coaches ranked the Badgers 20th in the preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches' Poll.

The Badgers just missed out on placing in the final AP poll last season, finishing 27th in voting with 97 points. UW was 9-4 overall and finished second in the Big Ten West last season with a 6-3 conference record.

Other Big Ten teams receiving votes were Iowa, unofficially 28th with 163 points; Penn State, 29th with 160 points; Minnesota, 32nd with 31 points; Purdue, 34th with 17 points; Nebraska, 47th, one point.

People are also reading…

Here’s a look at the poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (54) 

  2. Ohio State (6)

  3. Georgia (3) 

  4. Clemson

  5. Notre Dame

  6. Texas A&M

  7. Utah 

  8. Michigan 

  9. Oklahoma

  10. Baylor

  11. Oregon

  12. Oklahoma State 

  13. North Carolina State 

  14. Southern California 

  15. Michigan State 

  16. Miami (FL) 

  17. Pittsburgh 

  18. Wisconsin 

  19. Arkansas

  20. Kentucky 

  21. Ole Miss

  22. Wake Forest 

  23. Cincinnati 

  24. Houston 

  25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Kansas State 14, Florida 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, South Carolina 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst discusses Badgers OLBs, TE Clay Cundiff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics