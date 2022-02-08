 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Wisconsin football posts job opening for defensive assistant coach

  • 0

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram meets with reporters to discuss what changes will come to the Badgers offense, why he chose to join the Badgers and more

The University of Wisconsin football team posted a job opening for a defensive assistant coach on Tuesday.

The posting only designates that the position is for a defensive coach and does not list a position applicants would be coaching. The State Journal has reported that Bob Bostad — UW’s inside linebackers coach for the past five seasons — will be moving over to the offensive line to fill the void at that position left by Joe Rudolph’s departure.

Bostad has not officially been named the offensive line coach, so at present, the Badgers have an assistant coach assigned to each defensive position group.

UW introduced new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram last week at a news conference and he said he didn’t have details for which position he would be coaching.

“That's a question for Paul in terms of positions and where we'll be,” Engram said. “I think there's still some things to solidify on the staff.”

Chryst was not made available to reporters at Engram’s news conference and in an interview with the State Journal on Monday, Chryst said there were still things up in the air regarding the coaching staff, but declined to go into specifics.

People are also reading…

The defensive assistant job posting will close on at 11:55 p.m. Feb. 14.

UW is still in the process of filling out its recruiting staff, roles in the program that haven’t been filled since June 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics