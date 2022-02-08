Wisconsin football posts job opening for defensive assistant coach

The University of Wisconsin football team posted a job opening for a defensive assistant coach on Tuesday.

The posting only designates that the position is for a defensive coach and does not list a position applicants would be coaching. The State Journal has reported that Bob Bostad — UW’s inside linebackers coach for the past five seasons — will be moving over to the offensive line to fill the void at that position left by Joe Rudolph’s departure.

Bostad has not officially been named the offensive line coach, so at present, the Badgers have an assistant coach assigned to each defensive position group.

UW introduced new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram last week at a news conference and he said he didn’t have details for which position he would be coaching.

“That's a question for Paul in terms of positions and where we'll be,” Engram said. “I think there's still some things to solidify on the staff.”

Chryst was not made available to reporters at Engram’s news conference and in an interview with the State Journal on Monday, Chryst said there were still things up in the air regarding the coaching staff, but declined to go into specifics.

The defensive assistant job posting will close on at 11:55 p.m. Feb. 14.

UW is still in the process of filling out its recruiting staff, roles in the program that haven’t been filled since June 2021.

