Wisconsin football players remain in holding pattern due to COVID-19 outbreak
Wisconsin football players remain in holding pattern due to COVID-19 outbreak

Midway through a second week of a COVID-19 shutdown, the players of the University of Wisconsin football team is in a holding pattern.

The coronavirus outbreak in the program has seen 16 student-athletes and 12 staff members test positive from Oct. 21 to Monday and has canceled two of the team’s eight regular-season games. It’s also put players who have tested positive and those who haven’t into isolated living situations.

Some good news has come from a troubling week for the program as it deals with the virus. According to Michael Moll, the university’s Chief Infection Officer for the Big Ten Conference, none of UW football’s players or staffers who have tested positive have experienced severe symptoms or required hospitalization as of Wednesday evening.

michael moll mug 10-30

Moll

Meals are being provided to players who have contracted the virus at the living space they’re isolating in, Moll said.

In an effort to give each player their own living space and stop the spread of the virus, the program has secured hotel rooms in order to separate players who live together that have not tested positive. Moll said players who were relocated to hotel rooms are still living in them, but he did not have an exact number of rooms rented Wednesday. UW Athletics said in a release last week that the hotel room strategy will continue “as long as Wisconsin Athletics deems it necessary.”

UW coach Paul Chryst, who is among the 12 staff members to contract the virus, is expected to be able to end his isolation on Thursday, according to Moll. The Badgers cannot meet in-person or practice during an indefinite pause on team activities, but should Chryst be cleared, he can return to work at UW’s facilities.

UW’s protocol is to follow local health officials’ guidelines regarding isolating those who have contracted the virus. Public Health Madison Dane County’s website says it will direct individuals to stop isolation when it’s appropriate.

“In general, people can stop isolating 10 days after their symptoms started if they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours and their symptoms are improving. The last day for isolation for someone who never had symptoms is 10 days after their positive test,” their site reads.

The No. 10 Badgers haven’t been able to practice since Oct. 27 and there was no timetable yet on when the team can do so, according to Moll. UW is hoping it can play its next scheduled game Nov. 14 at Michigan, but it will release updated information regarding its testing numbers on Saturday.

“We will continue to analyze our testing results and make decisions based off of that,” Moll wrote in an email.

Players only to come to the facility for daily COVID-19 testing, to pick up food, or to receive sports medicine treatment. They’re also discouraged from exercising at gyms on campus or in the Madison community. Those guidelines are still in effect, Moll said.

One small group of players was allowed into the facility’s weight room on Monday. Players who had tested positive within 90 days but are no longer in the 21-day window during which they are out of game action per Big Ten protocol were allowed to conduct individual, socially-distanced workouts. Moll said this was allowed because Big Ten protocol states that group of players is not currently in the team’s testing pool.

FAQs surrounding the Badgers' COVID-19 outbreak

