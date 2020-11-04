Wisconsin football players remain in holding pattern due to COVID-19 outbreak

Midway through a second week of a COVID-19 shutdown, the players of the University of Wisconsin football team is in a holding pattern.
The coronavirus outbreak in the program has seen 16 student-athletes and 12 staff members test positive from Oct. 21 to Monday and has canceled two of the team’s eight regular-season games. It’s also put players who have tested positive and those who haven’t into isolated living situations.
Some good news has come from a troubling week for the program as it deals with the virus. According to Michael Moll, the university’s Chief Infection Officer for the Big Ten Conference, none of UW football’s players or staffers who have tested positive have experienced severe symptoms or required hospitalization as of Wednesday evening.
Meals are being provided to players who have contracted the virus at the living space they’re isolating in, Moll said.
In an effort to give each player their own living space and stop the spread of the virus, the program has secured hotel rooms in order to separate players who live together that have not tested positive. Moll said players who were relocated to hotel rooms are still living in them, but he did not have an exact number of rooms rented Wednesday. UW Athletics said in a release last week that the hotel room strategy will continue “as long as Wisconsin Athletics deems it necessary.”
UW coach Paul Chryst, who is among the 12 staff members to contract the virus, is expected to be able to end his isolation on Thursday, according to Moll. The Badgers cannot meet in-person or practice during an indefinite pause on team activities, but should Chryst be cleared, he can return to work at UW’s facilities.
UW’s protocol is to follow local health officials’ guidelines regarding isolating those who have contracted the virus. Public Health Madison Dane County’s website says it will direct individuals to stop isolation when it’s appropriate.
“In general, people can stop isolating 10 days after their symptoms started if they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours and their symptoms are improving. The last day for isolation for someone who never had symptoms is 10 days after their positive test,” their site reads.
The No. 10 Badgers haven’t been able to practice since Oct. 27 and there was no timetable yet on when the team can do so, according to Moll. UW is hoping it can play its next scheduled game Nov. 14 at Michigan, but it will release updated information regarding its testing numbers on Saturday.
“We will continue to analyze our testing results and make decisions based off of that,” Moll wrote in an email.
Players only to come to the facility for daily COVID-19 testing, to pick up food, or to receive sports medicine treatment. They’re also discouraged from exercising at gyms on campus or in the Madison community. Those guidelines are still in effect, Moll said.
One small group of players was allowed into the facility’s weight room on Monday. Players who had tested positive within 90 days but are no longer in the 21-day window during which they are out of game action per Big Ten protocol were allowed to conduct individual, socially-distanced workouts. Moll said this was allowed because Big Ten protocol states that group of players is not currently in the team’s testing pool.
FAQs surrounding the Badgers' COVID-19 outbreak
How many Badgers have contracted COVID-19?
As of Tuesday morning, the Badgers football program has 27 active cases of COVID-19 — 15 student-athletes and 12 staff members. Another player's positive test, submitted Oct. 21, is no longer considered active as his isolation period has ended.
The program only identified one of those cases, saying head coach Paul Chryst has contracted the virus. Sources told the State Journal that offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz (above) and Chase Wolf were among those to test positive.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said during a news conference Wednesday that the program had one positive test in the first few weeks of daily testing. Then one student-athlete tested positive on Wednesday, Oct. 21, followed by 26 more people within the program between Oct. 24-Nov. 3.
Why is Saturday’s canceled game at Nebraska a no contest if the Badgers aren’t at “red/red” levels?
Because UW’s decision was based on its COVID-19 testing numbers, the game is considered a no contest and won’t be counted on either team’s record.
Big Ten protocols state that games are considered no contests if they’re canceled due to a program reaching what has been called “red/red” levels. Those levels are defined as a seven-day rolling average of a team’s positivity rate over 5%, and a seven-day rolling average of a team population positivity rate over 7.5%
UW officials have stated that the Badgers are at “orange/red” levels, meaning they have an average team positivity rate between 2-5% and an average team population positivity rate over 7.5%.
Per Big Ten protocols, a program must “proceed with caution and enhance COVID-19 prevention” and “consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition” if it reaches “orange/red” levels. Alvarez said UW decided to pause its team activities and cancel the Nebraska game to stop the spread of the virus and “get their arms around it.”
Will they schedule another game?
No.
When the Big Ten debuted its truncated schedule calling for nine games in nine weeks, the lack of open dates eliminated chances to reschedule games during the regular-season window. UW and Nebraska won’t play this weekend and will not make the game up.
Nebraska requested Thursday that the Big Ten change its ruling about allowing non-conference games in an attempt to play a game Saturday against Tennessee-Chattanooga. The conference denied the request.
The canceled game against Purdue will also not be rescheduled.
Does Illinois’ team have COVID-19 cases after playing the Badgers?
Yes.
Illinois announced Saturday morning that quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Both players will be out of game action for 21 days.
"Contact tracing also sidelined several other players for (Saturday) and next week's game against Minnesota," a release from the program read.
Illinois lost its season opener 45-7 to UW at Camp Randall Stadium.
Will the Badgers play next week?
No.
UW was slated to host Purdue on Nov. 7. The Badgers' announced Tuesday the game was canceled as the virus continued to spread among the team.
The Badgers’ pause on team activities is now an indefinite pause, according to a team release.
Coach Paul Chryst will not be allowed to be around the team until at least Nov. 5 because he must complete an isolation period before returning to in-person coaching.
Why do the players who have contracted the virus have to sit out 21 days?
The Big Ten requires that players wait at least 14 days from their initial diagnosis to go through a cardiac screening that can clear them to start working back toward competition. The league also built in seven more days for players to build back toward competition after being cleared in the cardiac testing.
The 21-day break from game action is the longest league protocol among the Power Five conferences.
Jim Borchers, the team physician at Ohio State who was co-chair of the Big Ten’s return to competition medical subcommittee, said experts told the conference that cardiac testing and evaluation couldn’t start until two weeks after diagnosis.
However, this 21-day layoff has come under scrutiny this week.
A report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found little evidence of myocarditis in COVID-positive college athletes who had mild or no symptoms. The report didn’t recommend cardiac testing to the level the Big Ten is conducting.
Alvarez (above) told Sports Illustrated that the Big Ten should “reevaluate” the protocol.
Can the Badgers still make the Big Ten championship game?
Yes, but they can’t miss any more games.
The conference changed its divisional tiebreakers for this season, and those modifications will now be necessary considering at least two teams — UW and Nebraska — won’t complete the eight-game regular-season slate.
According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”
How are the players doing? Are they symptomatic?
UW is not releasing updates regarding individual players’ illness and has not said whether some or all have experienced symptoms of COVID-19.
During a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, Chryst said he felt fine physically.
In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, players are isolating themselves in their living spaces. UW has secured hotel rooms to separate those who live together.
The football team is not to come to the team’s facility other than for daily COVID-19 testing, picking up food, and sports medicine treatment. No workouts are allowed, and the program has discouraged players from going to other gyms on campus or in the community.
