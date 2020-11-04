Wisconsin football players remain in holding pattern due to COVID-19 outbreak

UW coach Paul Chryst, who is among the 12 staff members to contract the virus, is expected to be able to end his isolation on Thursday, according to Moll. The Badgers cannot meet in-person or practice during an indefinite pause on team activities, but should Chryst be cleared, he can return to work at UW’s facilities.

UW’s protocol is to follow local health officials’ guidelines regarding isolating those who have contracted the virus. Public Health Madison Dane County’s website says it will direct individuals to stop isolation when it’s appropriate.

“In general, people can stop isolating 10 days after their symptoms started if they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours and their symptoms are improving. The last day for isolation for someone who never had symptoms is 10 days after their positive test,” their site reads.

The No. 10 Badgers haven’t been able to practice since Oct. 27 and there was no timetable yet on when the team can do so, according to Moll. UW is hoping it can play its next scheduled game Nov. 14 at Michigan, but it will release updated information regarding its testing numbers on Saturday.

“We will continue to analyze our testing results and make decisions based off of that,” Moll wrote in an email.