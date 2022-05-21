 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin football picks up sixth commit of 2023 class with in-state running back

The University of Wisconsin football team added its first in-state commit to the 2023 class with running back Nate White.

White, who plays at Milwaukee Rufus King International High School, announced his decision via social media Saturday.

Both Rivals and 247Sports rate White as a three-star prospect, and his Hudl profile lists him at 6 feet and 175 pounds. His recruiting process has heated up since February, as he has tweeted offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Western Michigan. White previously visited UW in March, when he announced the offer from the Badgers, and on April 16. 

White ran for 1,163 yards on 8.6 yards per carry and 20 touchdowns in 2021, according to WisSports.net. The prep site also reports that he caught seven passes for 132 yards and two receiving touchdowns last season.

White becomes the sixth commit of UW's 2023 class, joining defensive lineman Roderick Pierce IIIrunning back Jaquez Keyes, defensive back Justin Tayloroffensive lineman James Durand and inside linebacker Tyler Jansey

