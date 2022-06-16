 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin football picks up ninth commitment of 2023 class from Texas cornerback

The Badgers once again dip into “The Lonestar State” for a talented prep cornerback in the 2023 class.

A.J. Tisdell, who plays for College Station High School in College Station, Texas, announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin Thursday.

Tisdell took an official visit to UW last weekend. He also announced previous Power Five offers from California, Baylor, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, among other FBS programs.

The recruit’s Hudl profile lists him as a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback. Rivals designates Tisdell as a three-star prospect.

UW now holds nine commits for its class of 2023. Tisdell joins wide receiver Collin Dixon, outside linebacker Jordan Mayer, defensive lineman Roderick Pierce III, running backs Jaquez Keyes and Nate White, defensive back Justin Taylor, offensive lineman James Durand and inside linebacker Tyler Jansey.

Tisdell, Dixon and Mayer all have publicly announced their commitments since Sunday.

