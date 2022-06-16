Wisconsin football picks up ninth commitment of 2023 class from Texas cornerback

The Badgers once again dip into “The Lonestar State” for a talented prep cornerback in the 2023 class.

A.J. Tisdell, who plays for College Station High School in College Station, Texas, announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin Thursday.

Tisdell took an official visit to UW last weekend. He also announced previous Power Five offers from California, Baylor, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, among other FBS programs.

The recruit’s Hudl profile lists him as a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback. Rivals designates Tisdell as a three-star prospect.

Tisdell, Dixon and Mayer all have publicly announced their commitments since Sunday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.