Wisconsin football picks up 13th commitment of 2023 class from Illinois offensive lineman

The University of Wisconsin football team bolstered its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday with the addition of offensive lineman Christopher Terek.

Terek, a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, is the fifth Illinois native to give an oral commitment to the Badgers in this class. Terek, who is listed at 6 foot 6 and 295 pounds in his Hudl profile, was a popular target among other Big Ten Conference programs. The Glen Ellyn, Illinois, product took official visits to Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and UW this month, according to Rivals.

He is the 13th commit in the Badgers’ 2023 class and the second offensive lineman to commit. Terek visited UW the first weekend of June.

Terek’s strength and quickness are on display on junior season highlight tape, but what likely caught UW offensive line coach Bob Bostad’s eye most was Terek’s ability to finish plays. He routinely puts defenders into the ground and plays through the whistle.

