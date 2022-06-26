Wisconsin football picks up 12th commitment for 2023 class from Illinois defensive lineman

The list of Illinois natives in the University of Wisconsin’s class of 2023 continues to grow with the addition of Jamel Howard Jr.

Howard, who plays for Marist High School in Chicago, announced his commitment Sunday via Instagram.

Howard took an official visit earlier this month. He previously tweeted offers from Illinois, Iowa State and other FBS programs. The recruit’s Twitter profile lists him as a 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive tackle. 247Sports and Rivals designate Howard as a three-star prospect.

Howard, Jansey, Pierce and Taylor all come from the state of Illinois.

