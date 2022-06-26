 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Wisconsin football picks up 12th commitment for 2023 class from Illinois defensive lineman

  • 0

The list of Illinois natives in the University of Wisconsin’s class of 2023 continues to grow with the addition of Jamel Howard Jr.

Howard, who plays for Marist High School in Chicago, announced his commitment Sunday via Instagram.

Howard took an official visit earlier this month. He previously tweeted offers from Illinois, Iowa State and other FBS programs. The recruit’s Twitter profile lists him as a 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive tackle. 247Sports and Rivals designate Howard as a three-star prospect.

UW now holds 12 commits for its class of 2023. Howard joins wide receivers Collin Dixon and Trech Kekahuna; outside linebacker Jordan Mayerdefensive lineman Roderick Pierce IIIrunning backs Jaquez Keyes and Nate White; defensive backs Jace ArnoldJustin Taylor and A.J. Tisdelloffensive lineman James Durandand inside linebacker Tyler Jansey

People are also reading…

Howard, Jansey, Pierce and Taylor all come from the state of Illinois.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics