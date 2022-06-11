Wisconsin football makes it official: Mark D'Onofrio is new inside linebackers coach

The University of Wisconsin football staff reached full strength again on Friday afternoon with the official hiring of Mark D’Onofrio as inside linebackers coach.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reported the news Monday evening that it was anticipated D’Onofrio would be added to the coaching staff. The State Journal reported Thursday that D’Onofrio’s name was listed in the staff directory, though it did not state which position he would coach.

“I’m excited to have Mark join our staff,” coach Paul Chryst said in a release. “He’s very passionate and brings great energy. He has a wealth of experience, both as a player and coach. That experience will help players, especially those in the inside linebacker room. Mark’s an excellent fit for our staff personally and philosophically. I can’t wait for him to be able to get around our players and I’m excited about their opportunity to learn from him.”

The addition of D’Onofrio fills the void left by the resignation of former inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan in May. Sheridan left UW after coming under investigation by the NCAA for rules infractions he is accused of committing in his previous stop as Air Force’s defensive line coach.

D’Onofrio, a former linebacker at Penn State and for the Green Bay Packers, holds nearly 20 years of coaching experience at the college level. His last FBS stint was at Houston from 2017-18.

The former Nittany Lions standout previously held defensive coordinator duties for the Cougars, along with Temple and Miami. UW’s release states after his time in Houston “D’Onofrio has continued to be active in football, working as a resource for a number of coaches at the high school, college and NFL levels.” D’Onofrio also helped coach his son’s high school team.

D’Onofrio also held positions at Georgia, Rutgers and Virginia. His resume includes mentoring first-team All-American Ahmad Brooks at Virginia and Associated Press third-team All-American Denzel Perryman at Miami. Both linebackers went on to have significant careers in the NFL.

D’Onofrio will take over a room that will see its third position coach since the end of the 2021 season. The top six inside linebackers on UW’s spring roster have seen action in 51 career games, mostly coming on special teams.

Fourth-year junior Tatum Grass and third-year sophomore Jordan Turner finished spring practices as the first duo up in the group. The room also includes sophomore Jake Chaney, fourth-year juniors Maema Njongmeta and Spencer Lytle, redshirt freshmen Jake Ratzlaff and Bryan Sanborn, along with true freshman Aidan Vaughan.

“My family and I are thrilled to join this program, and I want to thank coach Chryst for the opportunity,” D’Onofrio said in the release. “As a coach, and as a fan of college football, I’ve admired the culture at Wisconsin for a long time. This is a place that fits who I am as a football coach. It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to work with players of such high caliber and high character, and I’m energized to contribute to such a tremendous coaching staff.”

