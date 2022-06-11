Wisconsin football makes it official: Mark D'Onofrio is new inside linebackers coach

The University of Wisconsin football staff reached full strength again on Friday afternoon with the official hiring of Mark D’Onofrio as inside linebackers coach.
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reported the news Monday evening that it was anticipated D’Onofrio would be added to the coaching staff. The State Journal reported Thursday that D’Onofrio’s name was listed in the staff directory, though it did not state which position he would coach.
“I’m excited to have Mark join our staff,” coach Paul Chryst said in a release. “He’s very passionate and brings great energy. He has a wealth of experience, both as a player and coach. That experience will help players, especially those in the inside linebacker room. Mark’s an excellent fit for our staff personally and philosophically. I can’t wait for him to be able to get around our players and I’m excited about their opportunity to learn from him.”
The addition of D’Onofrio fills the void left by the resignation of former inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan in May. Sheridan left UW after coming under investigation by the NCAA for rules infractions he is accused of committing in his previous stop as Air Force’s defensive line coach.
D’Onofrio, a former linebacker at Penn State and for the Green Bay Packers, holds nearly 20 years of coaching experience at the college level. His last FBS stint was at Houston from 2017-18.
The former Nittany Lions standout previously held defensive coordinator duties for the Cougars, along with Temple and Miami. UW’s release states after his time in Houston “D’Onofrio has continued to be active in football, working as a resource for a number of coaches at the high school, college and NFL levels.” D’Onofrio also helped coach his son’s high school team.
D’Onofrio also held positions at Georgia, Rutgers and Virginia. His resume includes mentoring first-team All-American Ahmad Brooks at Virginia and Associated Press third-team All-American Denzel Perryman at Miami. Both linebackers went on to have significant careers in the NFL.
D’Onofrio will take over a room that will see its third position coach since the end of the 2021 season. The top six inside linebackers on UW’s spring roster have seen action in 51 career games, mostly coming on special teams.
Fourth-year junior Tatum Grass and third-year sophomore Jordan Turner finished spring practices as the first duo up in the group. The room also includes sophomore Jake Chaney, fourth-year juniors Maema Njongmeta and Spencer Lytle, redshirt freshmen Jake Ratzlaff and Bryan Sanborn, along with true freshman Aidan Vaughan.
“My family and I are thrilled to join this program, and I want to thank coach Chryst for the opportunity,” D’Onofrio said in the release. “As a coach, and as a fan of college football, I’ve admired the culture at Wisconsin for a long time. This is a place that fits who I am as a football coach. It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to work with players of such high caliber and high character, and I’m energized to contribute to such a tremendous coaching staff.”
Get to know Wisconsin football's 2023 recruiting class
TYLER JANSEY
Consensus three-star linebacker Tyler Jansey became the first member of the Badgers’ 2023 recruiting class when he announced his commitment on Jan. 28, 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker ranks as the 10th-best player in his class in Illinois, per Rivals. He had 36 tackles and 5½ sacks in a six-game season as a sophomore and followed that up with 88 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 11 games as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Jansey chose UW over offers from Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and others.
JAMES DURAND
James Durand became the first offensive lineman in the 2023 class when he committed on May 6, 2022.
The Chandler, Arizona, product is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle/guard who had a number of offers. Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah were among his suitors. Durand visited UW in late March and received his offer that weekend.
Durand has quick feet and good balance, which allow him to wall off defenders in pass blocks.
JUSTIN ‘JT’ TAYLOR
Consensus three-star defensive back Justin Taylor became the first member of the secondary to join the class when he orally committed on May 13, 2022.
Taylor is a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete who could play cornerback or safety at the next level. He held offers to Kansas State, Army, Air Force and others before committing to UW. The Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park, Illinois) product is a native of Broadview, Illinois.
His tape shows good speed and instincts when playing the ball in the air.
JAQUEZ KEYES
The Badgers dipped into the talent-rich state of Ohio for talented running back Jaquez Keyes. Keys is a four-star prospect according to Rivals, but a three-star in 247Sports’ rankings.
Keyes’ relationship with UW moved quickly. He took a visit to UW on April 16 and tweeted he received an offer the next day. Keys orally committed to UW on May 13, 2022.
He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and his Twitter states he can run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
RODERICK ‘TREY’ PIERCE III
UW recruiting success in Illinois continued with the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce. Pierce joined the class on May 19, 2022.
Pierce is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds and his recruitment was heating up when he committed to UW. He held offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and others. His highlight tapes show good upper-body strength and the ability to stay low and not get moved off his spot.
NATE WHITE
Three-star tailback Nate White from Milwaukee Rufus King became the sixth recruit in the 2023 class when he announced his decision in late May.
The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster had offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas and others before choosing UW. White averaged 8.6 yards per carry and had 20 touchdowns as a junior, according to WisSports.net statistics.