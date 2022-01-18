 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin football lands pair of transfers from UCLA
alert top story topical

Oregon UCLA Football

UCLA defensive back Jay Shaw intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Oregon wide receiver Devon Williams, right, during the second half of an October game last season. Shaw announced his transfer to Wisconsin on Tuesday. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst praises the senior class and team after fending off Arizona State to win the Las Vegas Bowl.

The University of Wisconsin added a pair of transfer players from UCLA on Wednesday, adding depth to two positions of need.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard added another experienced cornerback to his unit in Jay Shaw, a five-year player at UCLA, while the offense added freshman receiver Keontez Lewis. 

Shaw posted on his Instagram that he was coming to UW as a transfer after the former four-star prospect played in 43 games for the Bruins and made 16 starts. He tallied 88 tackles, six interceptions and 11 passes defended in that time, and was named a second-team All-Pac-12 player by The Associated Press and PFF last season. Shaw — a Corona, California, product who entered the transfer portal Monday — had a career-high three interceptions last season and has a reputation as a hard hitter.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Shaw is the second experienced cornerback the Badgers have landed via the transfer portal this offseason. Justin Clark, who played six years at Toledo, transferred to UW this winter and is already enrolled at the university.

The Badgers lost their top two cornerbacks to graduation, with Caesar Williams exhausting his eligibility and Faion Hicks forgoing the sixth year he had available to try his hand at the NFL. Redshirt sophomore Dean Engram and redshirt junior Alexander Smith are the most experienced cornerbacks UW has returning next season, but young prospects like Ricardo Hallman (true freshman) and Semar Melvin (redshirt freshman) have shown promise.

Lewis, a 6-foot-3 prospect from East Saint Louis, Illinois, announced his transfer to UW after visiting Madison last weekend. He was a three-star prospect out of high school, but the Badgers weren't in the mix for his commitment.

Lewis played in 11 games for the Bruins, but didn't record a catch. He fits the mold of the big-bodied target that UW receiver coach Alvis Whitted desires and he could compete for a role in the receiver group next season. Chimere Dike and Markus Allen are expected to be the top two targets for the Badgers this fall, and a pair of three-star true freshmen — Tommy McIntosh and Vinny Anthony — have a chance to make immediate waves. 

UW now has added four players from the transfer portal: Clark, Shaw, Lewis, and kicker Vito Calvaruso, who came from Arkansas. 

