Wisconsin football lands eighth commitment to 2023 class with Ohio receiver

The University of Wisconsin’s football program continued a hot stretch of recruiting with the commitment of receiver Collin Dixon.

Dixon, a Tallmadge, Ohio, native, announced his decision Monday via social media. He took an official visit to UW this weekend. He also announced previous offers from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Purdue, among other FBS programs.

The recruit’s Hudl profile lists Dixon at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, and he's been recruited as both a receiver and safety. 247Sports and Rivals designate him as a three-star prospect. Both recruiting sites show UW wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted as Dixon's lead recruiter. 

Dixon had 1,461 receiving yards and 18 touchdown catches as a junior, according to MaxPreps.com

UW now holds eight commits for its class of 2023. Dixon joins outside linebacker Justin Mayer defensive lineman Roderick Pierce III, running backs Jaquez Keyes and Nate White, defensive back Justin Taylor, offensive lineman James Durand and inside linebacker Tyler Jansey

Previous signees from the state of Ohio to come to UW in recent years include tight end Jack Pugh, defensive linemen Isaiah Mullens, James Thompson Jr. and Rodas Johnson, and outside linebacker Darryl Peterson. Both Dixon and Keyes represent “The Buckeye State” in UW’s class of 2023.

