Wisconsin football lands commitment from Illinois defensive lineman

The University of Wisconsin football program continued to attract class of 2023 talent from across state borders when Roderick Pierce III committed to the Badgers on Thursday afternoon.

Pierce, a defensive lineman who plays for Brother Rice High School in Chicago, announced his decision via social media.

Both Rivals and 247Sports rate Pierce as a three-star prospect, and his Hudl profile designates him at 6 foot 3 and 280 pounds. He previously tweeted offers from Duke, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Purdue, among others.

Pierce became the fifth commit of the 2023 class, joining running back Jaquez Keyes, defensive back Justin Taylor, offensive lineman James Durand and inside linebacker Tyler Jansey. Pierce, Taylor and Jansey all are Illinois natives.

UW has received four of its five commitments for this class since May 6.

