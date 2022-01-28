Wisconsin football kicks off 2023 recruiting class with this three-star inside linebacker

Linebacker Tyler Jansey on Friday became the first member of the University of Wisconsin football team’s 2023 recruiting class.

Jansey, a junior from Batavia High School in Batavia, Illinois, tweeted his commitment Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals. Rivals ranks him the 10th-best player in his class in Illinois. The Badgers were the only Power 5 conference team to offer Jansey a scholarship as of Friday.

He had 36 tackles and 5½ sacks in a six-game season as a sophomore and followed that up with 88 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 11 games as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Jansey chose UW over offers from Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and others.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.