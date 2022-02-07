Wisconsin football has chance to make history this week at NFL Honors, Super Bowl

University of Wisconsin alumni have the chance to capture some of the NFL’s most sought-after awards this week.

Former Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt is the far-and-away betting favorite to win his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award after tying the league’s sacks record (22½) with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and former UW running back Jonathan Taylor is one of the favorites for the Offensive Player of the Year Award after leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), total scrimmage yards (2,171) and total touchdowns (20).

David Edwards and Rob Havenstein — All-Americans during their UW careers — are the starting left guard and right tackle, respectively, for the Los Angeles Rams, who play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst shutters at any notion of credit for helping these former stars in his program get to where they’ve gotten.

“I think they impacted us more than we did them,” Chryst said Monday afternoon. “But you do feel really, really happy for them and you’re proud of what they’re doing. And I think it’s great for our current players.

“None of our current players played with T.J., but some of them did with ‘J.T.’ and it’s like, ‘OK, you know what he did and how he went about his business to put himself in position to be what he is. It’s attainable.’”

Watt led the NFL in sacks the past two seasons and has 47 tackles for loss in that span. He came to UW as a tight end in 2013, but between a redshirt season and knee injuries, he didn’t play in a game until 2015. In the summer of 2015, Chryst’s first year as UW’s coach, he moved Watt to outside linebacker.

Part of Chryst’s decision was that UW already had a talented tight end in Watt’s class, Troy Fumagalli, and he believed Watt could find more playing time on defense.

“I think it gave him a new lease … but he did attack it,” Chryst said about Watt’s position change. “That’s how he plays. His personality came out and he just kept getting better and better.”

After playing in a rotation in 2015, Watt became an All-American the following season after registering 63 total tackles, 15½ for loss and 11½ sacks. Pittsburgh drafted him in the first round in 2017, and he’s been one of the league’s best pass rushers since.

Taylor quickly became a sensation after arriving in Madison, with a legendary scrimmage during a training camp practice vaulting him into the running back rotation. He became the starter after his first game. Taylor put together one of the best running back careers in college football history at UW, becoming the only back to rush for more than 6,000 yards in three seasons and finishing seventh on the FBS rushing list (6,174 yards).

Taylor is dueling with L.A. wide receiver Cooper Kupp for the OPOY Award after Kupp led the league in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this season. Players from the same school never have swept the offensive and defensive player of the year awards.

Chryst marveled at Taylor’s attitude and humility through all of the back's success on the field.

UW's had an alumnus on the roster of a Super Bowl team in 12 of the past 13 seasons, and 11 former Badgers have won a Super Bowl since 2010.

Chryst also coached two other players who will play a big role in Super Bowl LVI — L.A. defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd — during his stint at Pittsburgh.

“There is a passion for the game, and obviously they’re all talented, but they’re smart enough to know how to get better, smart enough to know how to compete,” Chryst said when asked about a through line for all of the players he’s seen have success in the NFL.

“You feel really fortunate to be around them because they’re all a little different, and yet there are certain characteristics that are pretty common to the guys who play at a high level.”

