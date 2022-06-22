 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
UW FOOTBALL

Wisconsin football gets commitment for 2023 class from Georgia 4-star DB defending champs pursued

  • 0

University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat continue to restock their secondary on the recruiting trail within the class of 2023.

Jace Arnold, who plays for Marietta High School in Georgia, announced his commitment on Wednesday.

Arnold took an official visit last weekend, and he told Poteat and UW coach Paul Chryst about his decision on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

"Really, it was just a great fit for me," Arnold said. "I think, going out there and being able to see the city, that's what I needed. Great coaching staff. Coach Chryst put together a great coaching staff up there. The players are very family-oriented, and it's a close-knit group. I feel like they're gonna put me in situations to where I can better myself and become a way better player, especially in coach Leonhard's defense. So really, that was the reason.

"Of course, getting my mom on board with everything as well. I'm an only child, so once I saw her comfortable with it, I knew I could go ahead and get this out of the way."

People are also reading…

He also announced previous Power Five offers from Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Mississippi, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt among other FBS programs.

Arnold's Hudl profile lists him as a 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback and free safety. Rivals and 247Sports composite rankings designate Arnold as a three-star cornerback, though 247Sports’ standalone rankings view him as a four-star prospect.

Arnold told the State Journal on Wednesday he is planning to graduate early to enroll at UW for the spring semester. He also noted how he will head to UW with potential roles as a cornerback and in the nickel.

UW now holds 11 commits for its class of 2023. Arnold joins wide receivers Collin Dixon and Trech Kekahuna; outside linebacker Jordan Mayer; defensive lineman Roderick Pierce III; running backs Jaquez Keyes and Nate White; defensive backs Justin Taylor and A.J. Tisdell; offensive lineman James Durand; and inside linebacker Tyler Jansey

Five players announced commitments in the month of June: Arnold, Dixon, Kekahuna, Mayer and Tisdell.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics