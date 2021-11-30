 Skip to main content
Wisconsin football falls out of CFP Top 25
Wisconsin football falls out of CFP Top 25

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst speaks to the media after the 18th-ranked Badgers fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 23-13 in the Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The University of Wisconsin football team fell out of the College Football Playoff Top 25 after losing to unranked Minnesota last week.

The Badgers (8-4, 6-3) are awaiting a bowl game announcement Sunday after falling 23-13 to the Gophers.

Four Big Ten teams are ranked in the poll: No. 2 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 13 Iowa.

Here’s a look at the full poll, the penultimate CFP poll of the season.

1. Georgia 12-0

2. Michigan 11-1

3. Alabama 11-1

4. Cincinnati 12-0

5. Oklahoma State 11-1

6. Notre Dame 11-1

7. Ohio State 10-2

8. Mississippi 10-2

9. Baylor 10-2

10. Oregon 10-2

11. Michigan State 10-2

12. BYU 10-2

13. Iowa 10-2

14. Oklahoma 10-2

15. Pittsburgh 10-2

16. Wake Forest 10-2

17. Utah 9-3

18. NC State 9-3

19. San Diego State 11-1

20. Clemson 9-3

21. Houston 11-1

22. Arkansas 8-4

23. Kentucky 9-3

24. Louisiana 11-1

25. Texas A&M 8-4

