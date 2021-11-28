 Skip to main content
Wisconsin football falls out of AP Top 25 poll
Wisconsin football falls out of AP Top 25 poll

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst speaks to the media after the 18th-ranked Badgers fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 23-13 in the Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The University of Wisconsin football fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll after ending the regular season with a loss against unranked Minnesota.

UW (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) is receiving the most votes of unranked teams, but it is not in the poll for the first time since the Oct. 31 edition. The Badgers will learn their bowl-game assignment Dec. 5.

Four Big Ten Conference teams were ranked in the poll: No. 2 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 15 Iowa.

Here’s a look at the full poll, with teams' first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Georgia 12-0 (62)

2. Michigan 11-1

3. Cincinnati 12-0

4. Alabama 11-1

5. Oklahoma State 11-1

6. Notre Dame 11-1

7. Ohio State 10-2

8. Mississippi 10-2

9. Baylor 10-2

10. Oregon 10-2

11. Michigan State 10-2

12. BYU 10-2

13. Oklahoma 10-2

14. Utah 9-3

15. Iowa 10-2

16. Houston 11-1

17. Pittsburgh 10-2

18. Wake Forest 10-2

19. San Diego State 11-1

20. Louisiana 11-1

21. N.C. State 9-3

22. Clemson 9-3

23. Arkansas 8-4

24. Texas A&M 8-4

25. Kentucky 9-3

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1

