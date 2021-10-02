Wisconsin football defense burned by too much aggression against Michigan

“I think some guys got a little too eager to make a play in the run when we should’ve just handled their job and that could have been prevented,” Williams said. “We’d seen that all film that when they want to run a trick play — you see it all across the nation — when guys are fake blocking, they just put their hands up. And he put his hands up and then just took off running.”

Forcing Michigan to the air

Michigan was averaging 290 rushing yards per game coming into the matchup against the Badgers. The Wisconsin defense held the Wolverines to 112 and forced them to rely on throwing the ball.

Michigan was averaging just 164 passing yards per game entering Saturday’s game, but had 253 yards against UW.

“Wisconsin, on film they’re known to stop the run, so we knew going into this game that we were gonna throw it a little bit more,” Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said. “I thought overall the offense did a good job.”

Wisconsin inside linebacker Leo Chenal said they were expecting Michigan to throw the ball; they just weren’t as good at defending against it.