Wisconsin football defense burned by too much aggression against Michigan

Senior cornerback Caesar Williams said he and his fellow defensive backs were a bit too aggressive during the University of Wisconsin football team's 38-17 loss to No. 14 Michigan, and two instances allowed big plays that swung the game for the Wolverines.
Facing third-and-10 near midfield, Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson got Williams to bite on a double-move and then caught a ball around Williams for a 38-yard gain. That play set the Wolverines up in the red zone and they scored a touchdown four plays later.
“I didn’t have any containment to play any short routes,” Williams said. “I was eager to make a play instead of letting it come to me, and I let that one slip away from me.”
In the first quarter, Cornelius Johnson got behind UW’s defense on a flea-flicker pass and scored the first touchdown of the game from 34 yards out. Williams had rotated to almost a safety’s position on the play and saw Johnson getting behind the defense too late to recover and help. He said he could’ve helped more, but fellow corner Alexander Smith bit too hard on the run fake and Johnson’s initial fake.
“I think some guys got a little too eager to make a play in the run when we should’ve just handled their job and that could have been prevented,” Williams said. “We’d seen that all film that when they want to run a trick play — you see it all across the nation — when guys are fake blocking, they just put their hands up. And he put his hands up and then just took off running.”
Forcing Michigan to the air
Michigan was averaging 290 rushing yards per game coming into the matchup against the Badgers. The Wisconsin defense held the Wolverines to 112 and forced them to rely on throwing the ball.
Michigan was averaging just 164 passing yards per game entering Saturday’s game, but had 253 yards against UW.
“Wisconsin, on film they’re known to stop the run, so we knew going into this game that we were gonna throw it a little bit more,” Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said. “I thought overall the offense did a good job.”
Wisconsin inside linebacker Leo Chenal said they were expecting Michigan to throw the ball; they just weren’t as good at defending against it.
“It changes on the fly or in an instant,” Chenal said. “So, communication is definitely a huge thing and just attacking straight down at them and then the other guy wrapping around. So it's like I always talk about, if we're playing off of each other ... we'll be successful.”
Badgers fans flock to Twitter to vent about Wisconsin's poor play in loss to Michigan
First things first
Blame should be directed equally at coaching staff, QB, and O-line. QB development falls on Chryst’s shoulders. Mertz talking about winning a natty and launching NIL website before accomplishing anything at UW set him up for criticism.— Matt Baker (@bakermm23) October 2, 2021
Promote Leonhard before he leaves.
At a loss
October 2, 2021
Not up to the challenge
Yes,we played 3 very good teams but we should be a good team too if we're ever going to be a playoff contender. Is it talent, coaching, fan support? Talent, I thought we were solid, coaching has to come into question, fan support been high. If 7-5 or 6-6 is the aim, then yes.— Paul Rosowski Sr. (@Pantablo) October 2, 2021
Ready to wait out the storm
After the Rose Bowl win in 1993, Wisconsin went through a tough 1994 season, were blown out by Colorado both home and away, and Donovan McNabb ran wild in a 38-0 opener in 1997 at the Kickoff Classic in the Meadowlands. Calling for Paul Chryst’s firing is ridiculous.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) October 2, 2021
Numbers speak volumes
Next weeks loss at IL will be a nice cap to in already dead season again. 9-10 since middle of 2019. Chryst 10-17 against ranked teams. Losing record against teams above .500. His offense has been brutal. Hard not to give a players coach like Jim a chance. NFL player, walk on.— ChazB (@chazb33) October 2, 2021
Failing to hold the line
I think after today, the 100% Mertz fault can go away. He needs to improve things but clearly there are many, many other issues— Matt Uhlmann (@UhlmannMatt) October 2, 2021
Cooking up a hot mess
Defense is solid, but can’t be on the field 3/4 of the game. Offense showed glimpses, but not consistent enough. Protecting the ball, OL and special teams have been horrendous, not a good recipe if you want to win games.— Joel Schneider (@joelschneider25) October 2, 2021
Wasted talent
I'm done blaming Mertz. This kid has all the arm talent in the world and I have zero reason to believe he shouldn't be at least a very serviceable Wisconsin QB.— TJ Ninneman (@tjninneman) October 2, 2021
This is 1000% now on the offensive coaching staff.
Time's running out
The schedule gets more forgiving from here. If they're still lost in the woods a month from a now, it's time to consider significant changes.— Kyle Cooper (@SportsCoop66) October 2, 2021
Way out of whack
300 less yds rushing vs the same team, on the road, with basically the same personnel a year ago. Explanation? If one team got that much better, then something in the offseason preparation needs to change— Matt Uhlmann (@UhlmannMatt) October 2, 2021
Looking for new leadership
I think it’s time we hand the keys to Jimmy. Bring in an offensive staff that’s creative, like Chryst used to be. How is our OL the weakest link on this whole team?— Josh Showers (@JoshShowers4) October 2, 2021
Throwback game
What better way to celebrate Barry Alvarez Day than replicate the 1-3 start in his first year at UW?!— Corey Otis (@CoreyWOtis) October 2, 2021
Headed for the exit
Defense deserves so much better. I think Leohnard leaves after this season— Eᴠᴀɴ DeLong (@delong_ed) October 2, 2021
Imitation is the sincerest flattery
Chryst needs to do with his offensive coaching staff what harbaugh did to his defensive staff last year— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) October 2, 2021
It's not wrong
LOL!! We got thoughts, Jim. pic.twitter.com/Qr5tfn4z7j— Eric (@Eric_Johnson79) October 2, 2021
Same old story
OL is arguably worst part of the team, and they say they know how to fix it after every debacle yet continue to no show. UW can’t function with a bad OL. Something major needs to change.— Pat Richards (@pgrichards0407) October 2, 2021
Finding a bright side
Bad luck. Would have been close without Mertz injury. We ll finish strong!— Bill Prue (@BadgerBill89) October 2, 2021
New reality
So apparently last year was not an anomaly. How has this team regressed so badly?— Eric Eichelt (@EricEichelt) October 2, 2021
Spinning their wheels
Offense is trash and has been for years, JT covered up a lot. Oline, QB play not good nor showing improvement over time, vanilla offense on top isn’t helping nor going to attract talent. All points to poor coaching.— Michael Wilson (@wilsonmj73) October 2, 2021
That's one idea
If Mertz can’t go next start, turn the reins over to Deacon Hill.— Philip Bladen (@philipbladen1) October 2, 2021
Hard to argue
Worst Wisconsin O-line since 1989.— Jeff Kivett (@jeffkivett) October 2, 2021
That's putting it nicely
The offense just isn’t good— David Damgaard (@david_damgaard) October 2, 2021
And on that note ...
October 2, 2021