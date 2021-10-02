 Skip to main content
Wisconsin football defense burned by too much aggression against Michigan
Wisconsin football defense burned by too much aggression against Michigan

The University of Wisconsin senior speaks to the media Saturday after the Badgers fell to the 14th-ranked Michigan Wolverines 38-17 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Senior cornerback Caesar Williams said he and his fellow defensive backs were a bit too aggressive during the University of Wisconsin football team's 38-17 loss to No. 14 Michigan, and two instances allowed big plays that swung the game for the Wolverines.

Facing third-and-10 near midfield, Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson got Williams to bite on a double-move and then caught a ball around Williams for a 38-yard gain. That play set the Wolverines up in the red zone and they scored a touchdown four plays later.

“I didn’t have any containment to play any short routes,” Williams said. “I was eager to make a play instead of letting it come to me, and I let that one slip away from me.”

In the first quarter, Cornelius Johnson got behind UW’s defense on a flea-flicker pass and scored the first touchdown of the game from 34 yards out. Williams had rotated to almost a safety’s position on the play and saw Johnson getting behind the defense too late to recover and help. He said he could’ve helped more, but fellow corner Alexander Smith bit too hard on the run fake and Johnson’s initial fake.

“I think some guys got a little too eager to make a play in the run when we should’ve just handled their job and that could have been prevented,” Williams said. “We’d seen that all film that when they want to run a trick play — you see it all across the nation — when guys are fake blocking, they just put their hands up. And he put his hands up and then just took off running.”

Forcing Michigan to the air

Michigan was averaging 290 rushing yards per game coming into the matchup against the Badgers. The Wisconsin defense held the Wolverines to 112 and forced them to rely on throwing the ball. 

Michigan was averaging just 164 passing yards per game entering Saturday’s game, but had 253 yards against UW.

“Wisconsin, on film they’re known to stop the run, so we knew going into this game that we were gonna throw it a little bit more,” Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said. “I thought overall the offense did a good job.”

The University of Wisconsin safety speaks to the media after the Badgers' 38-17 loss to No. 14 Michigan Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin inside linebacker Leo Chenal said they were expecting Michigan to throw the ball; they just weren’t as good at defending against it. 

“It changes on the fly or in an instant,” Chenal said. “So, communication is definitely a huge thing and just attacking straight down at them and then the other guy wrapping around. So it's like I always talk about, if we're playing off of each other ... we'll be successful.”

 

