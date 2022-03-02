Wisconsin football coaches Jim Leonhard, Bob Bostad receive big pay bumps

University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard got a hefty raise after producing the No. 1 defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision last season.
Leonhard will earn $1.5 million this season, up from his salary of just under $1 million last season. The raise comes from a $100,000 bump in pay from the university and a more-than-$400,000 increase in compensation from the UW Foundation. Leonhard’s amended contract details as well as contracts for several other assistant coaches were provided to the State Journal through an open records request. Leonhard's contract was signed by both sides in mid-February and runs until Jan. 31, 2024.
The buyout structure for both sides remains the same — Leonhard will owe UW $1 million if he leaves during his contract for positions other than an NFL head coach or defensive coordinator, or FBS head coach. UW will owe him $1 million if he is terminated without cause. Leonhard will continue to receive an automobile allowance and a family country club membership; those range from $7,000 to nearly $11,000 in the Madison area, not including extra fees covered by UW.
Leonhard’s new salary would’ve had him tied for 10th-highest-paid coordinator in college football last season, according to the USA Today’s database of coaches’ salaries. Where he’ll rank this season is to be determined after salary figures for new hires are released.
UW’s defense led the FBS in total defense (239.1 yards per game allowed) and rushing defense (64.8 ypga) while ranking fourth in scoring defense (16.2 points allowed per game) and passing defense (174.3 ypga). Last season marked the second time with Leonhard as coordinator the Badgers had the No. 1 total defense and the fourth time they have ranked in the top 10 nationally in the category.
Leonhard interviewed for the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator position in early 2021 but turned it down. His name wasn’t mentioned as often this offseason for college coaching positions, but UW raising his salary significantly for the second consecutive year could help keep him in Madison longer than many expected.
Both of UW’s coordinators now are making at least $1 million with Leonhard’s raise. First-year offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, who was hired in February, will make $1 million this year and $1.1 million in 2023.
Bob Bostad, who moved from inside linebackers to offensive line this offseason, will earn $625,000 this season, a raise of about 63% of his fiscal year 2021 earnings. Bostad’s contract states he will receive $500,000 from the university and $125,000 in additional compensation from the UW Foundation. This is the first additional compensation agreement Bostad has had with the Foundation.
New inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan, who was hired late last month, will earn $300,000 in salary along with moving expenses and an automobile allowance.
Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej’s contract for next season also was amended, but it won’t be signed, finalized and available for public record until June. The contract for UW’s new recruiting head, Mickey Turner, also won’t be finalized and available until June.
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 315 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7)
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 260 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅜, 244 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 32¼-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted