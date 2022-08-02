Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst's beliefs on transfers remain steady

Listen to Paul Chryst speak about his University of Wisconsin football team long enough and consistency is bound to come up.

It's the only sure path to the field for a player — do your job, do it repeatedly. Chryst also has stayed steady in his opinions about the transfer portal, one of the number of major shifts in college football Chryst has experienced as he enters his eighth season coaching his alma mater.

Chryst gave his thoughts Tuesday at the Badgers' local media day about a proposal to limit football players' opportunities to enter the transfer portal to specific times of the year. If adopted by the NCAA Division I Council, players would have to enter the portal in the 45 days following conference championship games or the two weeks following spring practices (May 1-15).

Chryst sees the benefits of windows, but said he didn’t have a problem with the current system, either.

“This guy wants out, then be gone,” Chryst said. “I don’t know that there’s a perfect (solution) in managing your roster, (the transfer portal) is part of it.”

UW had seven players enter the portal between the start of training camp and the end of the regular season in 2021. The Badgers led the FBS in players looking for new homes for a number of weeks last season.

Any time he was asked about a transfer, Chryst had the same sentiment.

"If someone wants to be somewhere else, it's probably healthy for them to be there and for us to not have him on our team," Chryst reiterated last week at Big Ten media days. "And it’s OK.

"I want kids to be on the roster that want to be here and it's right for them. Who are you to say, ‘No, you shouldn't do that?’"

Fan day set for Aug. 21

UW is inviting fans to its practice on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Kids are invited to compete in the Kohl’s Kids Combine beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the space next to Lot 17 on the Northeast corner of Camp Randall Stadium. There will be food and drink available for purchase there before the gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for fans wanting to watch practice.

Admission is free, but there will be a children’s book drive benefiting local nonprofit groups, and fans are encouraged to donate.

Full recruiting department unveiled

The Badgers announced their seven-person recruiting staff in an updated listing.

Former tight ends coach Mickey Turner is the program’s director of recruiting, and Meagan Blair’s title is new recruiting communication and events. Madison native Alvah Hansbro is in his third year at UW and a recruiting assistant under Turner, and former Badgers graduate assistant Billy Lewis is now a recruiting assistant.

Former UW offensive lineman Casey Rabach (1997-2000) is a recruiting assistant, as is Jon Proto, who spent time in the recruiting department at Buffalo before joining UW. Recent Boston University graduate Molly Rottinghaus is listed as a recruiting specialist and Ryan Dean as a creative media designer.

“I feel good with the group that we got and I appreciate the efforts that they've done,” Chryst said. “Mickey has done an outstanding job and you go right down the list of each and every one of them, I've been impressed with him.

“We've got more (recruiting staffers) now than we've ever had. I think we continue to go and we’ve got to work, and recruiting is all the time. It takes not just the recruiting staff, it takes all of us, but I like that group.”

Ibrahim, James, Orr back

Former UW running back Rachid Ibrahim is an offensive assistant for the team this season while former defensive end Alec James takes over as the program’s director of player development and alumni relations.

Ibrahim transferred to UW after he began his career under Chryst at Pittsburgh and was the third-down back for the 2017 Big Ten runner-up Badgers. James played in 53 games and had 100 tackles and 11 sacks in four years (2014-17).

Former linebacker Chris Orr (2015-19) is back in the director of player development role he held last season before taking a hiatus to play in the USFL this spring. Orr’s New Jersey Generals won the North Division after going 9-1 but lost in the semifinal round of the playoffs.