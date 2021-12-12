 Skip to main content
Wisconsin football brings in 2022 walk-on linebacker from Washington
Wisconsin football brings in 2022 walk-on linebacker from Washington



The University of Wisconsin football team landed a walk-on linebacker from the West Coast on Sunday.

Austin Harnetiaux, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker from Seattle, Washington, announced he was accepting a walk-on offer to join the Badgers. He also held scholarship offers to Air Force, Army, Eastern Washington and Washington State.

He earned Metro League defensive most valuable player honors as a senior. He played inside linebacker and tight end for Seattle Prep, but projects as an outside linebacker for the Badgers. Harnetiaux was extended his walk-on offer this summer, but has been in regular contact with UW outside linebacker coach Bobby April this fall.

He tore his quadriceps muscle as a sophomore, but was able to recover and have a pair of productive seasons as a junior and senior.

UW has seven known walk-on recruits in the 2022 class as Harnetiaux joins linebackers Luna Larson (Baraboo) and Zach Gloudeman (River Valley), offensive linemen Drew Evans (Fort Atkinson) and John Clifford (Watertown), safety Jackson Trudgeon (Edgewood) and kicker/punter Gavin Lahm (Kaukauna).

