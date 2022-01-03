Wisconsin football assistant Joe Rudolph leaving program: 'I pray that it benefits everyone involved'

University of Wisconsin associate head coach and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph is leaving the program for a role on the offensive staff at Virginia Tech.
Rudolph will be the run-game coordinator and offensive line coach under new Hokies coach Brent Pry. Pry, the former Penn State defensive coordinator, was hired as Virginia Tech’s coach last month. Pry is set to hire former Jacksonville Jaguars assistant Tyler Bowen as his offensive coordinator, but Virginia Tech was looking to invest heavily into improving on the offensive line, and Rudolph quickly emerged as its top target.
Rudolph said in a phone interview with the State Journal that it was a difficult decision because of his affinity for UW, but he was excited for the opportunity with the Hokies.
“I pray that it benefits everyone involved,” Rudolph said about his move. “I love this place. I love Wisconsin. The guys that I got to work with and grind with each day, I’ve so enjoyed them. The fans. This place has always been like home to me. The players are freakin’ unbelievable here. I’m so proud of them and their culture. I love them because of who they are and they go out there and how they play represents how much they care for each other.
“It just felt like a little bit of change could be a good thing.”
Rudolph was in his second stint with the Badgers and had been a part of UW’s coaching staff since coach Paul Chryst was hired in December 2014. Rudolph was UW’s tight ends coach from 2008-11 before he went with Chryst to Pittsburgh and served as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator from 2012-14.
Rudolph, who won the Big Ten Conference and Rose Bowl as a player for UW in 1993, was the Badgers’ offensive coordinator and O-line coach until this season, when his title changed to run-game coordinator and offensive line coach. Rudolph took a 6% pay cut in his most recent contract extension, which had him with UW until 2023.
His new contract also eliminated any buyout on Rudolph’s end upon leaving the program. He told the State Journal that his altered role after the 2020 season was prompted by him. The move will put Rudolph closer to family on the east coast, which was a big factor in his decision, he said.
“This (decision) is so far off of anything to do with monetary value or anything like that. I care too much about this place to ever worry about that,” Rudolph said.
“I went to Paul in the offseason after the COVID year and I told him I felt like I was shortchanging the O-line when I had to stay on the phones when the defense was on the field to listen to and to be able to call the changes in the passing game. It just was too hard on the line. I couldn’t work with them, I couldn’t help them to anticipate what was going to be called, to make adjustments, things they were going to see in the next series or things that they had seen in the game. I just felt a million miles away from it.”
Details of Rudolph’s contract with Virginia Tech were not available Monday.
Rudolph was part of the first recruiting class under former UW coach Barry Alvarez before playing two seasons in the NFL. Rudolph is the fifth UW assistant coach to leave the program since 2020.
UW’s offensive lines under Rudolph have been successful, though the groups earlier in his tenure proved to be his best. He’s coached five first-team All-Americans at UW, most recently center Tyler Biadasz, who won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center in 2019. Running back Jonathan Taylor twice won the Doak Walker Award as college football’s top tailback behind Rudolph lines.
Rudolph took over as the team’s play-caller in 2020 and the offense struggled with first-year starting quarterback Graham Mertz. Chryst took back play-calling this season.
It could be argued that Rudolph was the Badgers’ best recruiter in recent years, especially with players along the offensive line. UW has stacked five- and four-star O-line recruits in the past four classes and has depth and competition at each spot for several years to come.
Rudolph said he’d told Chryst and the offensive line about his decision last month. Though they were difficult conversations, he said they were similar to others the groups had during his tenure.
“With Paul and the O-line, we’re really honest about where we’re at,” he said. “We talk pretty real every day. You jump right into football and you spend most of your time there, but we always take the time every day to talk about real things. So we’ve been on that level many times.”
Redshirt freshman Tanor Bortolini, who started at right tackle for the Badgers in their Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State, was asked about the possibility of Rudolph leaving.
“We’re not quite 100% sure yet,” Bortolini said early Friday morning. “If he’s not (our coach), he’s been a great coach here, I’ve loved my time with him. Coming here to play, I came here to play for him, I think he’s a great coach. One of the best in the nation, no doubt in my mind."
UW could look internally to replace Rudolph — inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad has nearly three decades of experience coaching offensive lines at the college and NFL levels, including at UW from 2008-11. However, Chryst may look for an offensive coordinator to inject some new ideas on that side of the ball after back-to-back seasons in which the Badgers’ offense finished in the middle of the Big Ten pack in scoring and passing efficiency.
Rudolph said he’s looking forward to the challenge of building the program at Virginia Tech, which is 19-18 over the past three seasons. He said he appreciates everything he and Chryst have done together.
“Working with and for Paul for the last 14 years has been incredible,” Rudolph said. “You don’t find many people as unselfish and as caring, as willing to do anything for the players as he is. That has been an unbelievable experience for me.
“You learn so much and you get that there’s a way to do it and a way to do it right, and all those things make it a day that’s kind of tough, but a day you’re confident in and ready for.”
Season superlatives: The MVPs, unsung heroes and best plays of Wisconsin football's season
Offensive MVP and newcomer of the year: Braelon Allen, running back
#Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen rips off a 43-yard run. Well on his way to another big day. Rare bread. pic.twitter.com/QcGj2zPpDM— Steve Frederick (@SteveFrederick_) December 31, 2021
Stats: 186 carries, 1,268 yards, 12 touchdowns; eight catches, 39 yards
Things changed for the Badgers when Allen became a featured back. It wasn’t just that the game in which Allen became the No. 2 behind Chez Mellusi — Oct. 9 at Illinois — was the start of a seven-game win streak. Allen’s running helped changed UW’s offensive identity and attitude.
The Fond du Lac native and 17-year-old became known around college football for his size and breaking tackles. He set a UW freshman record with seven consecutive 100-yard rushing game and finished with the fifth-most rushing yards by a freshman in UW history.
After Mellusi was injured in a blowout win at Rutgers, Allen carried the Badgers to wins over Northwestern and Nebraska.
“One of the things that's been impressive is that he's been really consistent,” Chryst said. “I think (he) certainly came in with intentions of, and the confidence maybe that, ‘I can help this. I’m here to play.’ And yet humble enough to do all that he has to — how to learn and listening to other players.”
Defensive MVP: Leo Chenal, inside linebacker
"One of America's best linebackers" @chenal_leo has been DOMINANT ... to put it lightly pic.twitter.com/ULbgKlzuch— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 3, 2021
Stats: 115 tackles, 18½ for loss, eight sacks, five quarterback hits, two forced fumbles
Expectations were sky-high for Chenal coming into the season after he showed promise in 2020. The start of his season was delayed a bit after contracting COVID-19 and having to sit out the first two games, but he was the most impactful linebacker in the Big Ten Conference and one of the best in the nation this season.
He earned second-team All-American honors from multiple outlets and was the Big Ten’s linebacker of the year. His ability to knife through the line of scrimmage to come up with tackles for loss was impressive throughout the season, and he was once again one of the Badgers best pass-rushers.
“Last year we knew if it looks like Leo's a little out of sorts, let's go downhill,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “Let’s get him going and impacting it physically a little bit, try to take a little thinking off his plate. Now you’ve just seen the football intelligence just continuing to grow with experience and just reps in this defense. He's making plays in different ways that maybe last year, especially early in the season, he wasn't quite ready to do.”
Specialist MVP: Andy Vujnovich, punter
What a punt by Andy Vujnovich 🤩— FanSided (@FanSided) October 2, 2021
(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/nAiQQly9IU
Stats: 49 punts, 2,274 yards, 46.4 average, long punt of 68 yards, 15 of 50-plus, 16 downed inside the opponent’s 20
The Badgers weren’t a particularly strong group on special teams this season, but one consistent presence that unit had was Vujnovich in the punting game. In his second year with the program after transferring from Division-III University of Dubuque, Vujnovich set the program record for punting average in a season.
Vujnovich got a good deal of attention for his prowess in the weight room, earning a spot on The Athletic’s Freaks list in the preseason, and UW special teams coordinator Chris Haering said he’d put Vujnovich’s offseason work up against any other player’s.
“This team cares about each other,” Chryst said. “And a great way to reflect the way that you care is you doing your part. ‘Vuj’s’ doing that. There's been some great efforts up front and in front of him, but he's been good.”
Most improved offensive player: Josh Seltzner, guard
After being used in a rotation at guard earlier in his career, Seltzner solidified his place in the starting unit with a strong fall camp and then put together an All-American season. A weight drop was a significant part of Seltzner’s success, as he felt more flexible and could get his pad level underneath opponents and move them off the ball.
Seltzner’s pass blocking was the best it’s looked in his UW career, helping to keep the pocket clean from interior pressure. This was Seltzner’s first year as a full-time starter, but he’ll be trying his hand at the NFL next year.
“There was kind of a calm confidence, and that seemed to be reflected in a steady play,” Chryst said of Seltzner. “So it kind of matched the way that (he) went about it. The moments, the challenges, it seemed very confident.”
Most improved defensive player: Caesar Williams, cornerback
They are playing some defense in West Lafayette.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 23, 2021
Caesar Williams (@Caesar_Austin) gets the @BadgerFootball INT ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/4FneKKpfwU
Stats: 28 tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups
Williams took full advantage of his sixth season in the Badgers’ program and showed he’d taken strides to clean up some of his technique mistakes that led to penalties. He was targeted 44 times this season and allowed just 19 catches and one touchdown, according to PFF. He had a career-high three picks this season, including one returned for a touchdown.
His length became an asset he could use to break up passes even if he wasn’t in perfect position, and he smarter with his physicality while covering down the field.
“Understanding who you are as a player, length, foot quickness, physicality, all that stuff comes into play with these corners,” Leonhard said. “It's such a technical game. And I think right now you're seeing it all come together for him to just trust in who he is, what his technique (is), how his eyes work, where that leads him.”
Defensive newcomer of the year: Hunter Wohler, safety
True freshman safety @HunterWohler has some great football instincts.— Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 4, 2021
Paul Chryst said the "number of contributions that he's making already are very significant and that will only increase." #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/JgJQzExiq3
Stats: 17 tackles, three for loss, one sack, one pass breakup
This was the most difficult category to select a winner for because the Badgers didn’t feature many newcomers on defense this season. UW had a veteran group across the defense, but Wohler was a consistent special teams player and showed a good nose for the ball when he played on defense.
Wohler is a big, rangy safety and has the speed to cover a lot of ground in zone or turn and run with a receiver in man. His time as a bigger contributor on defense is coming next season, but he showed enough promise this year to earn this award.
“He's always trying to rip at the ball,” Chenal said of Wohler. “He's always trying to make that extra game-changing play. He's getting a bunch of PBUs in practice and he's getting those strips, which is huge, could be game-changing in a game. But he's confident, and that's one of the biggest things that you could say for a freshman is having that confidence.”
Offensive unsung hero: Chimere Dike, wide receiver
Graham Mertz takes a bit hit but still gets it to Chimere Dike for 30 yards! #Badgers pic.twitter.com/l3B1hwDENI— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 31, 2021
Stats: 19 catches, 272 yards, one touchdown; three carries, 19 yards
The line of statistics above aren’t great, but they’re a reason why Dike’s play and attitude this season deserve recognition. UW targeted Dike just 32 times this year, per PFF, and he didn’t have the breakout year that he looked to be on track for after flashing in 2020 and a strong offseason.
But Dike gave consistent effort as a run-blocker or a jet-sweep decoy, and he didn’t allow the lack of opportunities affect him. Multiple coaches and teammates in December that Dike is ready to be the leader of the receiver room and the No. 1 option next season.
“I think that being that we do have a young room, I talked about Chimere Dike being the guy that is now the leader in that room in regards to his routine, how he prepares, the way he goes about his business on a daily basis,” UW receivers coach Alvis Whitted said. “I think that's the standard for a lot of guys to shape and mold their routines after and it'll be great.”
Defensive unsung hero: Keeanu Benton, nose tackle
Have you guys heard our defense is really good? Wasn't sure if we've gotten that across enough yet 😉— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 7, 2021
Here's @keeanu_benton + @Caesar_Austin to prove the point just a little more. pic.twitter.com/DV8XaMmNiq
Stats: 25 tackles, five for loss, 2½ sacks, two pass break-ups, four quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries
The Badgers had the No. 1 rushing defense for much of the season and a significant reason that was able to happen was the play of nose tackle Keeanu Benton. Though he didn’t rack up tackles for loss or sacks this season, his impact on the unit was acknowledged by everyone. Offensive lines paid attention to him and made sure they had two bodies to block him.
“To me, it's just disruption,” Leonhard said of measuring Benton’s impact. “You're not always going to get the production week in and week out, but how disruptive (are you?) How our teams blocking you? How many opportunities of getting one-on-ones in either the run game or the pass game are you allowed to have? Because obviously if you're taking two, you're helping this defense out in a big way.”
He told reporters he’s leaning toward coming back to UW for his senior season, which would be a boon for the Badgers’ defense that could be light on experience next year.
Biggest offensive play of the year: Braelon Allen’s third TD against Nebraska
.@BraelonAllen can't be stopped. 😱— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 20, 2021
No. 15 @BadgerFootball takes the late lead on the freshman star RB's latest highlight run. pic.twitter.com/wwqIoXJiZD
Allen began his career against Nebraska much like his childhood idol Melvin Gordon did — with a dominant performance.
Allen had 22 carries, 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-28 win over the Cornhuskers at Camp Randall, but his final rushing attempt was the most impactful. His 53-yard run off the right side saw him read a pair of pull blocks well, sprint through the second level and stiff arm the last defender who had a chance at him before finishing the play in the south end zone.
Not only was it a winning touchdown in a game that pushed the Badgers to their seventh consecutive win, the play featured everything special about Allen as a ball-carrier — vision, speed, power and an unwillingness to be tackled. Nebraska fans had to deal with massive games from Gordon and Jonathan Taylor in the past, and now they’ll have to worry about what Allen might do against them next.
Biggest defensive play of the year: Fourth-down stop against Iowa
UW’s defense had plenty to do with the Badgers’ 27-7 win over No. 9 Iowa at Camp Randall, but the stop it made on a fourth down late in the third quarter stunted the bit of momentum the Hawkeyes were creating.
Nose tackle Bryson Williams and inside linebacker Leo Chenal were able to submarine Iowa All-American and Rimington-Trophy-winning center Tyler Linderbaum to stop fullback Monte Pottebaum’s run short of the sticks on a fourth-and-1. UW led 20-7 at the time, and the Badgers offense drove down the field and put the game away on the ensuing possession.
"Right after that play, it just swung the momentum,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “The game was pretty much over at that point."
With just two bowl games left to be played, the Badgers defense is No. 1 in the FBS in total yards allowed and No. 1 in rushing defense.