Wisconsin football assistant Joe Rudolph leaving program: 'I pray that it benefits everyone involved'

Rudolph was in his second stint with the Badgers and had been a part of UW’s coaching staff since coach Paul Chryst was hired in December 2014. Rudolph was UW’s tight ends coach from 2008-11 before he went with Chryst to Pittsburgh and served as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator from 2012-14.

Rudolph, who won the Big Ten Conference and Rose Bowl as a player for UW in 1993, was the Badgers’ offensive coordinator and O-line coach until this season, when his title changed to run-game coordinator and offensive line coach. Rudolph took a 6% pay cut in his most recent contract extension, which had him with UW until 2023.

His new contract also eliminated any buyout on Rudolph’s end upon leaving the program. He told the State Journal that his altered role after the 2020 season was prompted by him. The move will put Rudolph closer to family on the east coast, which was a big factor in his decision, he said.

“This (decision) is so far off of anything to do with monetary value or anything like that. I care too much about this place to ever worry about that,” Rudolph said.