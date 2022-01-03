 Skip to main content
Wisconsin football assistant Joe Rudolph leaving program: 'I pray that it benefits everyone involved'
University of Wisconsin associate head coach and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph is leaving the program for a role on the offensive staff at Virginia Tech.

Rudolph will be the run-game coordinator and offensive line coach under new Hokies coach Brent Pry. Pry, the former Penn State defensive coordinator, was hired as Virginia Tech’s coach last month. Pry is set to hire former Jacksonville Jaguars assistant Tyler Bowen as his offensive coordinator, but Virginia Tech was looking to invest heavily into improving on the offensive line, and Rudolph quickly emerged as its top target.

Rudolph said in a phone interview with the State Journal that it was a difficult decision because of his affinity for UW, but he was excited for the opportunity with the Hokies.

“I pray that it benefits everyone involved,” Rudolph said about his move. “I love this place. I love Wisconsin. The guys that I got to work with and grind with each day, I’ve so enjoyed them. The fans. This place has always been like home to me. The players are freakin’ unbelievable here. I’m so proud of them and their culture. I love them because of who they are and they go out there and how they play represents how much they care for each other.

“It just felt like a little bit of change could be a good thing.”

Rudolph was in his second stint with the Badgers and had been a part of UW’s coaching staff since coach Paul Chryst was hired in December 2014. Rudolph was UW’s tight ends coach from 2008-11 before he went with Chryst to Pittsburgh and served as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator from 2012-14.

Rudolph, who won the Big Ten Conference and Rose Bowl as a player for UW in 1993, was the Badgers’ offensive coordinator and O-line coach until this season, when his title changed to run-game coordinator and offensive line coach. Rudolph took a 6% pay cut in his most recent contract extension, which had him with UW until 2023.

His new contract also eliminated any buyout on Rudolph’s end upon leaving the program. He told the State Journal that his altered role after the 2020 season was prompted by him. The move will put Rudolph closer to family on the east coast, which was a big factor in his decision, he said.

“This (decision) is so far off of anything to do with monetary value or anything like that. I care too much about this place to ever worry about that,” Rudolph said.

“I went to Paul in the offseason after the COVID year and I told him I felt like I was shortchanging the O-line when I had to stay on the phones when the defense was on the field to listen to and to be able to call the changes in the passing game. It just was too hard on the line. I couldn’t work with them, I couldn’t help them to anticipate what was going to be called, to make adjustments, things they were going to see in the next series or things that they had seen in the game. I just felt a million miles away from it.”

Details of Rudolph’s contract with Virginia Tech were not available Monday.

Rudolph was part of the first recruiting class under former UW coach Barry Alvarez before playing two seasons in the NFL. Rudolph is the fifth UW assistant coach to leave the program since 2020.

UW’s offensive lines under Rudolph have been successful, though the groups earlier in his tenure proved to be his best. He’s coached five first-team All-Americans at UW, most recently center Tyler Biadasz, who won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center in 2019. Running back Jonathan Taylor twice won the Doak Walker Award as college football’s top tailback behind Rudolph lines.

Rudolph took over as the team’s play-caller in 2020 and the offense struggled with first-year starting quarterback Graham Mertz. Chryst took back play-calling this season.

It could be argued that Rudolph was the Badgers’ best recruiter in recent years, especially with players along the offensive line. UW has stacked five- and four-star O-line recruits in the past four classes and has depth and competition at each spot for several years to come.

Rudolph said he’d told Chryst and the offensive line about his decision last month. Though they were difficult conversations, he said they were similar to others the groups had during his tenure.

“With Paul and the O-line, we’re really honest about where we’re at,” he said. “We talk pretty real every day. You jump right into football and you spend most of your time there, but we always take the time every day to talk about real things. So we’ve been on that level many times.”

Redshirt freshman Tanor Bortolini, who started at right tackle for the Badgers in their Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State, was asked about the possibility of Rudolph leaving.

“We’re not quite 100% sure yet,” Bortolini said early Friday morning. “If he’s not (our coach), he’s been a great coach here, I’ve loved my time with him. Coming here to play, I came here to play for him, I think he’s a great coach. One of the best in the nation, no doubt in my mind."

UW could look internally to replace Rudolph — inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad has nearly three decades of experience coaching offensive lines at the college and NFL levels, including at UW from 2008-11. However, Chryst may look for an offensive coordinator to inject some new ideas on that side of the ball after back-to-back seasons in which the Badgers’ offense finished in the middle of the Big Ten pack in scoring and passing efficiency.

Rudolph said he’s looking forward to the challenge of building the program at Virginia Tech, which is 19-18 over the past three seasons. He said he appreciates everything he and Chryst have done together.

“Working with and for Paul for the last 14 years has been incredible,” Rudolph said. “You don’t find many people as unselfish and as caring, as willing to do anything for the players as he is. That has been an unbelievable experience for me.

“You learn so much and you get that there’s a way to do it and a way to do it right, and all those things make it a day that’s kind of tough, but a day you’re confident in and ready for.”

