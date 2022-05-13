Wisconsin football assistant Bill Sheridan resigns after report says he broke rules at Air Force

The University of Wisconsin will be searching for another inside linebackers coach after the resignation of Bill Sheridan on Friday.

Sheridan was among four previous Air Force assistants who broke NCAA rules, according to a report by the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy late last week. Those violations included “providing impermissible benefits and hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020."

UW hired Sheridan to coach the team's inside linebackers in late February to replace Bob Bostad, who moved back to mentor the offensive line.

“While I look forward to presenting my case at a hearing, I am concerned that the NCAA investigation regarding activities that occurred prior to me joining the Wisconsin football staff could be a distraction, which could cause harm to the program,” Sheridan said in UW's release. “As a result, I am submitting my resignation effective immediately.

“I have great respect for coach (Paul) Chryst, his staff and the student-athletes I had the privilege of meeting and coaching over the past three months. I regret that I will not have the opportunity to continue to be part of this special group and wish them well with the upcoming season.”

Sheridan's resume shows the longtime assistant working at both the professional and college levels. His time at UW ends less than three months after his announced hire.

“I want to thank Bill for his time with us,” UW coach Paul Chryst said in the same release. “Though he was only a part of our program for a short time, he had a positive impact on our players, especially the inside linebackers that he worked closely with. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.