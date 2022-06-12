Wisconsin football adds seventh commit to 2023 class with Pennsylvania recruit

A former ACC commit announced this weekend that he will play college football in Madison.
Jordan Mayer, a 2023 recruit who plays at Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, tweeted Sunday that he committed to the University of Wisconsin.
I couldn’t wait any longer, no other place like Madison. I am officially Home‼️ To my TJ teammates, Let’s go win another RING! Recruitment Closed🦡@MrMurrayTJ @CoachAprilUW @MikeCaputo_7 @jimleonhard @210ths @Evolve2tenths @wpialsportsnews @BREAL412 pic.twitter.com/0lOWWuHkXB— Jordan Mayer (@Jordanmayer33) June 12, 2022
Mayer took one of his official visits to UW on the weekend of June 10. He reopened his recruiting process on April 22 after declaring a commitment to Boston College earlier in the spring.
Mayer announced a top four of UW, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Virginia Tech at the beginning of June. He also previously tweeted news of planned official visits to the respective campuses of the Badgers, Bearcats (June 3-5), and Mountaineers (June 23-25).
People are also reading…
However, he made his decision to join UW coach Paul Chryst's program.
"I couldn’t wait any longer, no other place like Madison," Mayer said via Twitter on Sunday. "I am officially home!! To my TJ teammates, Let’s go win another RING! Recruitment closed."
Mayer’s Hudl profile lists him as a 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end, but he confirmed to the State Journal that he's being recruited as an outside linebacker. Rivals and 247Sports both designate him as a three-star prospect.
UW now holds seven commits for its class of 2023. Mayer joins defensive lineman Roderick Pierce III, running backs Jaquez Keyes and Nate White, defensive back Justin Taylor, offensive lineman James Durand and inside linebacker Tyler Jansey.
Get to know Wisconsin football's 2023 recruiting class
TYLER JANSEY
100% COMMITTED ⚪️🔴 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EjkteeZzKO— Tyler Jansey (@TylerJansey) January 28, 2022
Consensus three-star linebacker Tyler Jansey became the first member of the Badgers’ 2023 recruiting class when he announced his commitment on Jan. 28, 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker ranks as the 10th-best player in his class in Illinois, per Rivals. He had 36 tackles and 5½ sacks in a six-game season as a sophomore and followed that up with 88 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 11 games as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Jansey chose UW over offers from Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and others.
JAMES DURAND
I want to thank basha football and basha high school. I want to thank Coach Kelly for everything. Lastly my family. I’m beyond excited to say that I have committed to further my education and football career at the University of Wisconsin! Joshua 1:9 Romans 11:36 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kob6QX1wnb— James Durand (@JamesDurand17) May 6, 2022
James Durand became the first offensive lineman in the 2023 class when he committed on May 6, 2022.
The Chandler, Arizona, product is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle/guard who had a number of offers. Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah were among his suitors. Durand visited UW in late March and received his offer that weekend.
Durand has quick feet and good balance, which allow him to wall off defenders in pass blocks.
JUSTIN ‘JT’ TAYLOR
Just a kid from Broadview,IL . Thank You to everybody who was there from the start. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/r7cFEMUdcA— Justin "JT" Taylor.( 3💫) (@__justintaylor) May 14, 2022
Consensus three-star defensive back Justin Taylor became the first member of the secondary to join the class when he orally committed on May 13, 2022.
Taylor is a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete who could play cornerback or safety at the next level. He held offers to Kansas State, Army, Air Force and others before committing to UW. The Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park, Illinois) product is a native of Broadview, Illinois.
His tape shows good speed and instincts when playing the ball in the air.
JAQUEZ KEYES
💯💯💯 COMMITTED to @BadgerFootball 🔴⚪️🦡. @Coach_AlJohnson @CoachWhitted @bobby_engram @jon_proto @CaseyRabach_61 @KellerChryst @CoachBostadUW @CoachAprilUW @FootballIronton @PendletonTrevon @J_maineKeyes @JerrodPendleton #OnWisconsin👐 #RBU🦡 pic.twitter.com/7TY1FOOd5Q— Jaquez keyes (@KeyesJaquez) May 14, 2022
The Badgers dipped into the talent-rich state of Ohio for talented running back Jaquez Keyes. Keys is a four-star prospect according to Rivals, but a three-star in 247Sports’ rankings.
Keyes’ relationship with UW moved quickly. He took a visit to UW on April 16 and tweeted he received an offer the next day. Keys orally committed to UW on May 13, 2022.
He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and his Twitter states he can run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
RODERICK ‘TREY’ PIERCE III
100% Committed!!! pic.twitter.com/hOOsudLtma— Trey Pierce (@trey2023_) May 19, 2022
UW recruiting success in Illinois continued with the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce. Pierce joined the class on May 19, 2022.
Pierce is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds and his recruitment was heating up when he committed to UW. He held offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and others. His highlight tapes show good upper-body strength and the ability to stay low and not get moved off his spot.
NATE WHITE
#committed ⚪️Let’s Work!⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sQ5LXtiUJQ— Nate White 💎 (@hollywoodN34) May 21, 2022
Three-star tailback Nate White from Milwaukee Rufus King became the sixth recruit in the 2023 class when he announced his decision in late May.
The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster had offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas and others before choosing UW. White averaged 8.6 yards per carry and had 20 touchdowns as a junior, according to WisSports.net statistics.