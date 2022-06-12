Wisconsin football adds seventh commit to 2023 class with Pennsylvania recruit

A former ACC commit announced this weekend that he will play college football in Madison.

Jordan Mayer, a 2023 recruit who plays at Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, tweeted Sunday that he committed to the University of Wisconsin.

Mayer took one of his official visits to UW on the weekend of June 10. He reopened his recruiting process on April 22 after declaring a commitment to Boston College earlier in the spring.

Mayer announced a top four of UW, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Virginia Tech at the beginning of June. He also previously tweeted news of planned official visits to the respective campuses of the Badgers, Bearcats (June 3-5), and Mountaineers (June 23-25).

However, he made his decision to join UW coach Paul Chryst's program.

"I couldn’t wait any longer, no other place like Madison," Mayer said via Twitter on Sunday. "I am officially home!! To my TJ teammates, Let’s go win another RING! Recruitment closed."

Mayer’s Hudl profile lists him as a 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end, but he confirmed to the State Journal that he's being recruited as an outside linebacker. Rivals and 247Sports both designate him as a three-star prospect.

