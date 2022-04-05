Wisconsin football adds Edgewood's Cam Fane as walk-on wide receiver

Fane, a 6-foot-1 receiver, had 13 total touchdowns for Edgewood last season. Fane was teammates with Jackson Trudgeon, a walk-on safety commit in the 2022 recruiting class. He’s the third walk-on receiver to join the class, coming in alongside Middleton’s Cole Toennies and Grady O’Neill of St. Paul, Minn.

Edgewood’s season was ended in the third round of the playoffs after Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost said the school was not going to be successful in challenging a WIAA ruling that made it ineligible. It was ruled that Edgewood didn't receive a waiver for Fane, a 19-year-old, to play sports beyond his eighth semester of high school, prompting the WIAA to strip the Crusaders of their wins in 2021.