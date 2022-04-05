 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin football adds Edgewood's Cam Fane as walk-on wide receiver

The University of Wisconsin football team added Edgewood High School’s Cam Fane as a preferred walk-on Tuesday.

Fane, a 6-foot-1 receiver, had 13 total touchdowns for Edgewood last season. Fane was teammates with Jackson Trudgeon, a walk-on safety commit in the 2022 recruiting class. He’s the third walk-on receiver to join the class, coming in alongside Middleton’s Cole Toennies and Grady O’Neill of St. Paul, Minn.

Fane has high-level athleticism, posting a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical at a high school combine in February.

Edgewood’s season was ended in the third round of the playoffs after Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost said the school was not going to be successful in challenging a WIAA ruling that made it ineligible. It was ruled that Edgewood didn't receive a waiver for Fane, a 19-year-old, to play sports beyond his eighth semester of high school, prompting the WIAA to strip the Crusaders of their wins in 2021.

