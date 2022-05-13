Wisconsin football adds commitment to 2023 class from four-star Ohio native

The University of Wisconsin doubled its 2023 recruiting class Friday evening, with Jaquez Keyes becoming the latest to commit to coach Paul Chryst and the football program.

Keyes announced his decision via social media Friday evening, about 53 minutes after LaGrange Park, Illinois, defensive back Justin Taylor tweeted his commitment to UW.

Rivals.com rates Keyes as a four-star athlete, while 247Sports designates the Ironton, Ohio, native as a three-star running back.

"With that being said, I am committing to #RBU (Running Back University) and the University of Wisconsin," Keyes said in his commitment tweet. "Thank you coach Chryst and coach Al Johnson and the rest of the staff for making me a priority and going above and beyond."

Keyes recently tweeted offers from Iowa and Pittsburgh to go with Army, Coastal Carolina, Kent State and other programs. He visited UW on April 16, and he announced an offer from the Badgers that day.

Taylor and Keyes join offensive lineman James Durand and inside linebacker Tyler Jansey as members of UW's 2023 class.

