Wisconsin football adds area walk-on to 2022 recruiting class
Wisconsin football adds area walk-on to 2022 recruiting class

The University of Wisconsin football team added another area walk-on to its 2022 recruiting class Thursday night.

River Valley linebacker Zach Gloudeman tweeted he was accepting a preferred walk-on offer after a senior season in which he was selected as an Associated Press All-State honorable mention pick.

The Spring Green product produced 63 tackles, 12 of which for loss, and three sacks, according to Wissports.com. He returned a fumble for a touchdown and had an interception. On offense, he rushed 28 times for 275 yards and five touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns.

He was garnering scholarships from a number of FCS programs such as Illinois State, North Dakota, South Dakota and South Dakota State.

UW has six known walk-ons from the state in the 2022 class as Gloudeman joins offensive linemen Drew Evans (Fort Atkinson) and John Clifford (Watertown), linebacker Luna Larson (Baraboo), safety Jackson Trudgeon (Edgewood) and kicker/punter Gavin Lahm (Kaukauna).

