Wisconsin football adds 3-star linebacker Aidan Vaughan to 2022 recruiting class
The Badgers added to their 2022 recruiting class on Monday when linebacker Aidan Vaughan announced his oral commitment to the University of Wisconsin.

Vaughan, a 6-foot-4 linebacker from Walled Lake, Michigan, tweeted that he accepted a scholarship offer from UW over offers from programs like Colorado, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and others.

Vaughan is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, and he becomes the 13th member of the recruiting Badgers’ 2022 class.

“Thank you to all of the coaches, trainers, teachers, mentors, teammates and friends that have guided me and shaped me into the person I am today,” Vaughan wrote in a social media post. “I want to thank the Wisconsin coaching staff and Badger Nation for accepting me with open arms into their family.”

Vaughan has been a late-riser on the recruiting trail, with all of his Power Five offers coming since October, but he has potential to be an inside or outside linebacker for the Badgers. He could fill the big-bodied outside ‘backer role that C.J. Goetz currently has for UW or could be a hybrid type of linebacker like UW pulled in with Jake Ratzlaff in the 2021 cycle.

