Wisconsin football adds 10th commitment to 2023 class in Hawaii athlete

Another Hawaii native will make his way to Madison to play for the Badgers football team.
Class of 2023 recruit Trech Kekahuna announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin with a social media post on Sunday.
100% committed!!🔴⚪️ #gobadgers🦡#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/6JFyv2JyWZ— trechkekahuna (@trechkekahuna) June 19, 2022
Kekahuna took an official visit to UW this weekend. He participated in a UW camp earlier this month and tweeted that he received an offer on June 6. He also announced previous offers from Boise State, Hawaii and Nevada.
247Sports designates Kekahuna as a three-star prospect. He previously played for Saint Louis School in Honolulu, Hawaii, a program that also developed current Badgers outside linebacker Nick Herbig and safety Kamo’i Latu.
Kekahuna — who's listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds — told the State Journal earlier this month that he will play his senior season at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. UW wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted, according to the recruit, believes he could be utilized as a wide receiver, running back, and on special teams in returning kickoffs and punts. Kekahuna's Twitter bio calls himself a wide receiver.
Whitted and outside linebackers coach Bobby April III were listed as Kekahuna’s primary recruiters on 247Sports and Rivals.
UW now holds 10 commits for its class of 2023. Kekahuna joins wide receiver Collin Dixon, outside linebacker Jordan Mayer, defensive lineman Roderick Pierce III, running backs Jaquez Keyes and Nate White, defensive backs Justin Taylor and A.J. Tisdell, offensive lineman James Durand and inside linebacker Tyler Jansey.
Get to know Wisconsin football's 2023 recruiting class
TYLER JANSEY
100% COMMITTED ⚪️🔴 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EjkteeZzKO— Tyler Jansey (@TylerJansey) January 28, 2022
Consensus three-star linebacker Tyler Jansey became the first member of the Badgers’ 2023 recruiting class when he announced his commitment on Jan. 28, 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker ranks as the 10th-best player in his class in Illinois, per Rivals. He had 36 tackles and 5½ sacks in a six-game season as a sophomore and followed that up with 88 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 11 games as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Jansey chose UW over offers from Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and others.
JAMES DURAND
I want to thank basha football and basha high school. I want to thank Coach Kelly for everything. Lastly my family. I’m beyond excited to say that I have committed to further my education and football career at the University of Wisconsin! Joshua 1:9 Romans 11:36 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kob6QX1wnb— James Durand (@JamesDurand17) May 6, 2022
James Durand became the first offensive lineman in the 2023 class when he committed on May 6, 2022.
The Chandler, Arizona, product is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle/guard who had a number of offers. Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah were among his suitors. Durand visited UW in late March and received his offer that weekend.
Durand has quick feet and good balance, which allow him to wall off defenders in pass blocks.
JUSTIN ‘JT’ TAYLOR
Just a kid from Broadview,IL . Thank You to everybody who was there from the start. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/r7cFEMUdcA— Justin "JT" Taylor.( 3💫) (@__justintaylor) May 14, 2022
Consensus three-star defensive back Justin Taylor became the first member of the secondary to join the class when he orally committed on May 13, 2022.
Taylor is a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete who could play cornerback or safety at the next level. He held offers to Kansas State, Army, Air Force and others before committing to UW. The Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park, Illinois) product is a native of Broadview, Illinois.
His tape shows good speed and instincts when playing the ball in the air.
JAQUEZ KEYES
💯💯💯 COMMITTED to @BadgerFootball 🔴⚪️🦡. @Coach_AlJohnson @CoachWhitted @bobby_engram @jon_proto @CaseyRabach_61 @KellerChryst @CoachBostadUW @CoachAprilUW @FootballIronton @PendletonTrevon @J_maineKeyes @JerrodPendleton #OnWisconsin👐 #RBU🦡 pic.twitter.com/7TY1FOOd5Q— Jaquez keyes (@KeyesJaquez) May 14, 2022
The Badgers dipped into the talent-rich state of Ohio for talented running back Jaquez Keyes. Keys is a four-star prospect according to Rivals, but a three-star in 247Sports’ rankings.
Keyes’ relationship with UW moved quickly. He took a visit to UW on April 16 and tweeted he received an offer the next day. Keys orally committed to UW on May 13, 2022.
He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and his Twitter states he can run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
RODERICK ‘TREY’ PIERCE III
100% Committed!!! pic.twitter.com/hOOsudLtma— Trey Pierce (@trey2023_) May 19, 2022
UW recruiting success in Illinois continued with the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce. Pierce joined the class on May 19, 2022.
Pierce is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds and his recruitment was heating up when he committed to UW. He held offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and others. His highlight tapes show good upper-body strength and the ability to stay low and not get moved off his spot.
NATE WHITE
#committed ⚪️Let’s Work!⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sQ5LXtiUJQ— Nate White 💎 (@hollywoodN34) May 21, 2022
Three-star tailback Nate White from Milwaukee Rufus King became the sixth recruit in the 2023 class when he announced his decision in late May.
The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster had offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas and others before choosing UW. White averaged 8.6 yards per carry and had 20 touchdowns as a junior, according to WisSports.net statistics.
JORDAN MAYER
I couldn’t wait any longer, no other place like Madison. I am officially Home‼️ To my TJ teammates, Let’s go win another RING! Recruitment Closed🦡@MrMurrayTJ @CoachAprilUW @MikeCaputo_7 @jimleonhard @210ths @Evolve2tenths @wpialsportsnews @BREAL412 pic.twitter.com/0lOWWuHkXB— Jordan Mayer (@Jordanmayer33) June 12, 2022
UW added long and strong outside linebacker Jordan Mayer to the recruiting class on June 12, 2022.
Mayer, a three-star prospect listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, played defensive end in high school but will join the Badgers' outside linebacker room. The former Boston College commit was choosing between UW, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Mayer hails from Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.
COLLIN DIXON
Committed! 🔴⚪️@BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/8PJG6INcTe— Collin Dixon (@CollinDixon_) June 13, 2022
Three-star athlete Collin Dixon had chances to play wide receiver and safety in college, but chose to join UW's wide receiver room.
The Tallmadge, Ohio, product had almost 1,500 receiving yards as a junior and had offers from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Purdue and others. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver committed June 13, a day after his official visit to UW.
A.J. TISDELL
Committed❤️, Let’s get this money💰. @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/nuxrn1JMWU— A.J. Tisdell (@TisdellAj) June 16, 2022
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat dipped into Texas to secure a commitment from rising cornerback prospect A.J. Tisdell.
The College Station native is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and he held offers from Baylor, California, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and others before choosing UW. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Tisdell shows fluidity in his hips and strong hands at the point of attack.