Wisconsin football adds 10th commitment to 2023 class in Hawaii athlete

Another Hawaii native will make his way to Madison to play for the Badgers football team.

Class of 2023 recruit Trech Kekahuna announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin with a social media post on Sunday.

Kekahuna took an official visit to UW this weekend. He participated in a UW camp earlier this month and tweeted that he received an offer on June 6. He also announced previous offers from Boise State, Hawaii and Nevada.

247Sports designates Kekahuna as a three-star prospect. He previously played for Saint Louis School in Honolulu, Hawaii, a program that also developed current Badgers outside linebacker Nick Herbig and safety Kamo’i Latu.

Kekahuna — who's listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds — told the State Journal earlier this month that he will play his senior season at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. UW wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted, according to the recruit, believes he could be utilized as a wide receiver, running back, and on special teams in returning kickoffs and punts. Kekahuna's Twitter bio calls himself a wide receiver. 

Whitted and outside linebackers coach Bobby April III were listed as Kekahuna’s primary recruiters on 247Sports and Rivals.

UW now holds 10 commits for its class of 2023. Kekahuna joins wide receiver Collin Dixon, outside linebacker Jordan Mayer, defensive lineman Roderick Pierce III, running backs Jaquez Keyes and Nate White, defensive backs Justin Taylor and A.J. Tisdell, offensive lineman James Durand and inside linebacker Tyler Jansey

