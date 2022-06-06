Wisconsin football adding Mark D'Onofrio to coaching staff, report says

Paul Chryst has reportedly filled the last open coaching position on his staff, bringing in Mark D’Onofrio onto the University of Wisconsin football team’s sideline.
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reported the news Monday night. UW's only open coaching position is at inside linebackers and D'Onofrio has nearly two decades of experience playing and coaching linebackers.
D’Onofrio, 53, hasn’t coached since being let go as Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2018. However, his resume includes stints as defensive coordinator at Miami (Fla.) and Temple, and other linebacker coaching stops at Rutgers and Virginia.
He replaces Bill Sheridan, who resigned last month after reports surfaced of him being under investigation for committing NCAA recruiting violations while at Air Force. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported violations included “providing impermissible benefits and hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020.”
Sheridan said in a statement he resigned because the potential distraction of the investigation could harm the UW program.
D’Onofrio was a linebacker at Penn State and was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 1992 NFL draft. He tore his hamstring in his second career game and never returned to the pro field. He got his start coaching linebacker at Saint Peter’s in 1999.
He hasn’t coached with anyone on the UW staff, but coached against Chryst’s Pittsburgh teams in 2013-14 while running the Hurricanes’ defense. Chryst has typically hired coaches he’s worked with in the past or that have some connection to a member of his staff, but he has had recent success in bringing in a fresh face. Last season’s running backs coach, the late Gary Brown, was a well-liked addition who developed freshman Braelon Allen into one of the best tailbacks in the country.
D’Onofrio looks primed to take over a position group light on experience. The top six inside linebackers on the roster have played in 51 career games, mostly on special teams.
Fourth-year junior Tatum Grass and third-year sophomore Jordan Turner emerged during spring practices as the most consistent players at the position, but D’Onofrio will have to use summer training and fall camp to determine his depth chart. Sophomore Jake Chaney, fourth-year juniors Maema Njongmeta and Spencer Lytle and redshirt freshman Jake Ratzlaff are pushing for playing time as well.
