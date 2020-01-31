Wisconsin coaches Paul Chryst, Kelly Sheffield, Paula Wilkins get one-year contract extensions

Three University of Wisconsin head coaches were given routine, one-year contract extensions Friday by the Athletic Board.
Football coach Paul Chryst and volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield both had their five-year contracts renewed. They now run through Jan. 31, 2025.
Women's soccer coach Paula Wilkins had her three-year deal extended to run through Jan. 31, 2023.
The athletic department's consideration of men's soccer coach John Trask's three-year contract wasn't done in time for Friday's meeting and will be brought to the board later.
In a brief closed session Friday, the Athletic Board also approved bonuses for fall sports coaches. Under UW's policy, Sheffield and his assistants were eligible for a 25% bonus for making the NCAA championship game and 5% for being Big Ten champions.
Chryst and his assistants qualified for a pool of 15% of their base salary for a 10-win season plus 4% for an appearance in the Big Ten championship game.
Wilkins and her assistant coaches were eligible for 7% for making the third round of the NCAA women's soccer tournament.