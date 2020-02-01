You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin coaches Paul Chryst, Kelly Sheffield, Paula Wilkins get 1-year contract extensions
Wisconsin coaches Paul Chryst, Kelly Sheffield, Paula Wilkins get 1-year contract extensions

Paul Chryst photo

Paul Chryst led the Badgers football team to a 10-4 record in 2019.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Three University of Wisconsin head coaches were given routine, one-year contract extensions Friday by the Athletic Board.

Football coach Paul Chryst and volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield both had their five-year contracts renewed. They now run through Jan. 31, 2025.

Women's soccer coach Paula Wilkins had her three-year deal extended to run through Jan. 31, 2023.

The athletic department's consideration of men's soccer coach John Trask's three-year contract wasn't done in time for Friday's meeting and will be brought to the board later.

In a brief closed session Friday, the Athletic Board also approved bonuses for fall sports coaches. Under UW's policy, Sheffield and his assistants were eligible for a 25% bonus for making the NCAA championship game and 5% for being Big Ten champions.

Chryst and his assistants qualified for a pool of 15% of their base salary for a 10-win season plus 4% for an appearance in the Big Ten championship game.

Wilkins and her assistant coaches were eligible for 7% for making the third round of the NCAA women's soccer tournament.

