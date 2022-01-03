 Skip to main content
Wisconsin brings in transfer cornerback from Toledo
Wisconsin brings in transfer cornerback from Toledo

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst praises the senior class and team after fending off Arizona State to win the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Badgers cornerback room got a boost of experience Monday when Justin Clark announced he was transferring to the University of Wisconsin.

Clark played the first six seasons of his collegiate career at Toledo, appearing in 45 games for the Rockets. He tallied 109 tackles, four interceptions and 16 passes defended in his career at Toledo, which included a redshirt year as a freshman and a medical hardship redshirt in 2019 after suffering a shoulder injury. He had 28 tackles and an interceptions this season.

Clark earned a 74.2 defensive grade on PFF this season, No. 188 out of 869 eligible cornerbacks. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder hails from Pontiac, Michigan. UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat coached Clark for four seasons at Toledo. 

UW needed to add some experience to its cornerback group after senior Caesar Williams exhausted his eligibility this season and senior Faion Hicks decided to go to the NFL instead of returning for a sixth season. Before adding Clark, the Badgers had three upperclassmen cornerbacks — Dean Engram, Semar Melvin and Alexander Smith — heading into next season.

