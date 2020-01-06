Wisconsin Badgers' WR Quintez Cephus declares for NFL draft

The University of Wisconsin football team lost another key piece of its offense to the NFL draft on Monday.
Junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus tweeted his decision to enter the 2020 NFL draft, ending a strong and at times tumultuous career with the Badgers.
Cephus was the Badgers’ best receiver this season, tallying 59 catches, 901 yards and seven touchdowns — all team-highs. He had 93 catches, 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career at UW.
Thank You Badger Nation ! It’s been a great ride and I’m ready for the next chapter. Thanks for all the support 8️⃣7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/GRy3irWrAn— Quintez Cephus (@QoDeep_87) January 6, 2020
“First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me the talent to play the game of football. I want to thank my coaches, coach (Paul) Chryst and (wide receivers) coach (Ted) Gilmore for believing in me — a kid from Macon, Georgia, who was a basketball player,” Cephus said in a video posted on social media.
You have free articles remaining.
”I want to thank coach Gilmore for being behind me through thick and thin, and always having my back. I want to thank my teammates for all the blood sweat and tears that we shared with each other. I want to thank my family for sticking with me and having my back through it all. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in college, and now I’m excited to declare for the 2020 NFL draft.”
Cephus was in the middle of a breakout sophomore season in 2017 before a broken leg held him out the final five games. Before last season began, Cephus was charged with sexual assault. The charges — stemming from a night in April 2018 in which Cephus engaged in sexual activity with two women, who later claimed to be too drunk to consent — got him dismissed from the football team and expelled from school.
He went to trial this summer and was acquitted, which led to his reinstatement to the university and the football program. UW players were supportive of Cephus during his trial and of bringing him back to the team once he was acquitted.
Throughout the season, Cephus was praised for the positive attitude that he brought to the field and locker room.
“He’s selfless. I think he’s an unbelievable teammate because one, he truly cares about the guys, each individual,” UW coach Paul Chryst said.
“He’ll do anything for them, he’s open to them, he’s got enough awareness that he kind of sees when someone’s working through something. He’s got a spirit about him. He’s got an infectious personality. He will find the good in people. When you get on the field, he loves playing the game and appreciates that opportunity to play the game and I think that’s infectious.”
Cephus joins a loaded 2020 NFL draft class for receivers — as many as seven wide receivers are expected to be drafted in the first round. Cephus didn’t have the same numbers as those top prospects because of UW’s run-first style, but he showed great ability making contested catches, a key for success in the pros. The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder will need to test well at UW’s Pro Day and/or the NFL scouting combine to move up draft boards.
Badgers junior running back Jonathan Taylor announced his decision to go to the NFL on Friday, leaving UW without its top rusher and receiver next season.