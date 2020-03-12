Wisconsin Badgers won't host recruits until further notice

The University of Wisconsin football program will not host unofficial recruit visits this spring until further notice.
The program’s director of player personnel, Saeed Khalif, tweeted the news Thursday as UW and the campus as a whole try to curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
We will suspend all spring unofficial visits to the University of Wisconsin campus until further notice. Safety and welfare of our campus community and citizens abroad are our first priority. #onwisconsin— Saeed Khalif (@CoachKhalif) March 12, 2020
Jensen Gebhardt, a recruiting assistant with the program, tweeted that UW will “adjust as we move forward.”
The Badgers have not announced yet how or if their spring practices will be changed in response to the university's decision to suspend face-to-face classes.