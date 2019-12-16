Wisconsin Badgers Tyler Biadasz, Jonathan Taylor, Zack Baun earn AP All-American honors

The University of Wisconsin football team landed three players on the Associated Press’ All-American teams, which were announced Monday.

Junior center Tyler Biadasz and junior tailback Jonathan Taylor were named first-team selections, while senior linebacker Zack Baun was a second-team pick.

Taylor earned his second consecutive first-team selection, and was a second-team pick as a freshman. Taylor was a key threat for UW (10-3) as a runner and a receiver. He had 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing and tallied 209 yards and five touchdowns receiving. His 26 touchdowns scored led the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Biadasz — an Amherst native — was the lynchpin at center of the offensive line that cleared the way for Taylor. UW gained 3,127 yards on the ground and scored 37 touchdowns. The Badgers allowed just 20 sacks this season. He’s the first AP first-team center for UW since Cory Raymer in 1994.

Baun, a linebacker, led the Badgers with 12½ sacks and had 71 total tackles. He forced two fumbles and had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

Here’s a look at the full team:

