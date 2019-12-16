Wisconsin Badgers Tyler Biadasz, Jonathan Taylor, Zack Baun earn AP All-American honors

The University of Wisconsin football team landed three players on the Associated Press’ All-American teams, which were announced Monday.
Junior center Tyler Biadasz and junior tailback Jonathan Taylor were named first-team selections, while senior linebacker Zack Baun was a second-team pick.
Taylor earned his second consecutive first-team selection, and was a second-team pick as a freshman. Taylor was a key threat for UW (10-3) as a runner and a receiver. He had 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing and tallied 209 yards and five touchdowns receiving. His 26 touchdowns scored led the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Biadasz — an Amherst native — was the lynchpin at center of the offensive line that cleared the way for Taylor. UW gained 3,127 yards on the ground and scored 37 touchdowns. The Badgers allowed just 20 sacks this season. He’s the first AP first-team center for UW since Cory Raymer in 1994.
Baun, a linebacker, led the Badgers with 12½ sacks and had 71 total tackles. He forced two fumbles and had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.
Here’s a look at the full team:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Joe Burrow, senior, LSU.
Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, sophomore, Oklahoma State; Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin.
Tackles — Penei Sewell, sophomore, Oregon; Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia.
Guards — Wyatt Davis, sophomore, Ohio State; Kevin Dotson, senior, Louisiana-Lafayette.
Center — Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.
Tight end — Harrison Bryant, senior, Florida Atlantic.
Wide receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, sophomore, LSU; CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma.
All-purpose player — Lynn Bowden Jr., junior, Kentucky.
Kicker — Keith Duncan, junior, Iowa.
DEFENSE
Ends — Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; James Lynch, junior, Baylor.
Tackles — Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, senior, South Carolina.
Linebackers — Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Evan Weaver, senior, California; Micah Parsons, sophomore, Penn State.
Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, freshman, LSU; Jeff Okudah, junior, Ohio State.
Safeties — Antoine Winfield Jr., sophomore, Minnesota; J.R. Reed, senior, Georgia.
Punter — Max Duffy, junior, Kentucky.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Justin Fields, sophomore, Ohio State.
Running backs — J.K. Dobbins, junior, Ohio State; Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson.
Tackles — Jedrick Wills Jr., junior, Alabama; Tristan Wirfs, junior, Iowa.
Guards — Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon; John Simpson, senior, Clemson.
Center — Creed Humphrey, sophomore, Oklahoma.
Tight end — Hunter Bryant, junior, Washington.
Wide receivers — Devonta Smith, junior, Alabama; Michael Pittman, senior, Southern California.
All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, sophomore, Alabama.
Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.
DEFENSE
Ends — A.J. Epenesa, junior, Iowa; Curtis Weaver, junior, Boise State.
Tackles — Jaylen Twyman, sophomore, Pittsburgh; Jordan Elliott, junior, Missouri.
Linebackers — Hamilcar Rashed Jr., junior, Oregon State; Zack Baun, senior, Wisconsin; Jordyn Brooks, senior, Texas Tech..
Cornerbacks — Amik Robertson, junior, Louisiana Tech; Jaylon Johnson, junior, Utah.
Safeties — Julian Blackmon, senior, Utah; Grant Delpit, junior, LSU.
Punter — Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M.
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, senior, Oklahoma.
Running backs — Zack Moss, senior, Utah; AJ Dillon, junior, Boston College.
Tackles — Calvin Throckmorton, senior, Oregon; Colton McKivitz, senior, West Virginia.
Guards — Jonah Jackson, senior, Ohio State; Ben Bredeson, senior, Michigan.
Center — Matt Hennessy, junior, Temple.
Tight end — Charlie Kolar, sophomore, Iowa State.
Wide receivers — Omar Bayless, senior, Arkansas State; Rashod Bateman, sophomore, Minnesota.
All-purpose player — Brandon Aiyuk, senior, Arizona State.
Kicker — Nick Sciba, sophomore, Wake Forest.
DEFENSE
Ends — Bradlee Anae, senior, Utah; Alex Highsmith, senior, Charlotte.
Tackles — Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Neville Gallimore, senior, Oklahoma.
Linebackers — Logan Wilson, senior, Wyoming; Kenneth Murray, junior, Oklahoma; Malik Harrison, senior, Ohio State.
Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, senior, Alabama; Luc Barcoo, senior, San Diego State.
Safeties — Tanner Muse, senior, Clemson; Xavier McKinney, junior, Alabama.
Punter — Sterling Hofrichter, senior, Syracuse.
