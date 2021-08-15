Wisconsin Badgers transfer Jack Coan named Notre Dame’s starting quarterback

Jack Coan throws the ball during Notre Dame practice in South Bend, Indiana on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
MICHAEL CATERINA, South Bend Tribune via AP
STATE JOURNAL WIRE SERVICES
University of Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan is Notre Dame’s starting quarterback.
Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly announced the choice Saturday in a Twitter post after suggesting for the last week that a decision would be coming soon.
Coan started for UW in 2019, leading the Badgers to the Big Ten Conference Championship Game. He completed 70% of his passes and threw for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns two seasons ago.
Coan broke his foot before last season’s abbreviated Big Ten schedule began in late October and did not play, losing the starting job to Graham Mertz.
Coan transferred in the offseason to Notre Dame, where the Irish were looking to replace long-time starter Ian Book.
Coan, a graduate transfer heading into his senior season, was competing against underclassmen Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner, a freshman.
“All three quarterbacks distinguished themselves in the spring and preseason camp,” Kelly said. “Clearly, each has the skills necessary to lead, but Jack proved to be more consistent and therefore, going into our opener, gives us the best chance for success.”
Coan and Notre Dame are scheduled to face UW at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 25.
Photos: Take a look back at Jack Coan's growth as Wisconsin Badgers quarterback
Welcome to Madison
Quarterback Jack Coan speaks to reporters at the McClain Center in Madison on Feb. 1, 2017, when the UW football program unveiled its 2017 recruiting class.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Welcome to Madison
Jack Coan speaks to members of the media as UW unveils its 2017 class of football recruits at the McClain Center Feb. 1, 2017.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Badgers spring game
Badgers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk chases quarterback Jack Coan during UW's spring game at Camp Randall Stadium April 21, 2017.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Badgers spring game
Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook, left, works with fellow quarterback Jack Coan during the Badgers' spring game at Camp Randall Stadium April 21, 2017.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Northwestern
Jack Coan and Badgers offensive lineman Jon Dietzen, right, walk off the field after losing to Northwestern 31-17 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., Oct. 27, 2018. Coan, who was making his first career start, completed 20 of 31 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown as UW fell to 5-3 on the season.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Northwestern
Jack Coan fumbles the snap in the fourth quarter of UW's 31-17 loss to Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., Oct. 27, 2018.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Northwestern
Jack Coan is hit by Wildcats defensive lineman Samdup Miller after throwing an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter of UW's 31-17 loss to Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., Oct. 27, 2018. Coan completed 20 of 31 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, but he also played a hand in two fumbles during his season debut.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Northwestern
Jack Coan huddles with his teammates during the third quarter of UW's 31-17 loss to Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., Oct. 27, 2018.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Northwestern
Jack Coan, making his first start for the Badgers, looks for a receiver in the first quarter of UW's 31-17 loss to Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., Oct. 27, 2018.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Rutgers
Jack Coan, left, and running back Jonathan Taylor, center, celebrate Taylor's 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of UW's 31-17 victory over Rutgers at Camp Randall Stadium Nov. 3, 2018.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Rutgers
Jack Coan drops back to pass in the fourth quarter of UW's 31-17 victory over Rutgers at Camp Randall Stadium Nov. 3, 2018.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Rutgers
Jack Coan throws an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Danny Davis III in the fourth quarter of UW's 31-17 victory over Rutgers at Camp Randall Stadium Nov. 3, 2018.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Rutgers
Jack Coan, center, celebrates his 11-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of UW's 31-17 victory over Rutgers at Camp Randall Stadium Nov. 3, 2018.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Media day
Jack Coan is interviewed by reporters during the Badgers' annual media day July 31, 2019, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Media day
Wisconsin quarterbacks Jack Coan, left, and Graham Mertz pose during the Badgers' annual media day July 31, 2019, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Central Michigan
Jack Coan makes a pass to wide receiver Danny Davis III in the first quarter of UW's 61-0 victory over Central Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium Sept. 7, 2019. Coan completed 26 of 33 attempts for 363 yards and three touchdowns before coming out as backups Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf saw action in the blowout.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Central Michigan
Jack Coan passes to tight end Jake Ferguson in the third quarter of UW's 61-0 victory over Central Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium Sept. 7, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Central Michigan
Jack Coan reacts after a touchdown by running back Jonathan Taylor, not pictured, in the third quarter of UW's 61-0 victory over Central Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium Sept. 7, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Central Michigan
Running back Jonathan Taylor, left, and quarterback Jack Coan celebrate after a touchdown by Taylor in the third quarter of UW's 61-0 victory over Central Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium Sept. 7, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Michigan
Jack Coan takes off for the second of his two second-quarter touchdowns in UW's 35-14 victory over Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium Sept. 21, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Michigan
Jack Coan walks off the field after leading UW to victory over Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium Sept. 21, 2019. Coan completed 13 of 16 passes for 128 yards, while rushing for two touchdowns, as the Badgers won 35-14 improve to 3-0 on the season.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Michigan
Jack Coan scores on a 25-yard run in the second quarter of UW's 35-14 victory over Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium Sept. 21, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Michigan
Jack Coan scrambles during the first quarter of UW's 35-14 victory over Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium Sept. 21, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Michigan
Jack Coan celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of UW's 35-14 victory over Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium Sept. 21, 2019. Coan rushed for two touchdowns while completing 13 of 16 passes for 128 yards.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Northwestern
Jack Coan drops back to throw in the third quarter of UW's 24-15 victory over Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium Sept. 28, 2019. Coan completed 15 of 24 passes for 113 yards with an interception as the Badgers improved to 4-0 on the season.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Northwestern
Jack Coan huddles with his teammates during the first quarter of UW's 25-14 victory over Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium Sept. 28, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Kent State
Jack Coan leads UW to a 48-0 victory over Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Oct. 5, 2019. Coan completed 12 of 15 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns as the Badgers improved to 5-0 on the season.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHVIES
UW vs. Kent State
Jack Coan, center, celebrates a 17-yard touchdown pass to running back Jonathan Taylor in the second quarter of UW's 48-0 victory over Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Oct. 5, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Kent State
Jack Coan looks for a receiver during the third quarter of UW's 48-0 victory over Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Oct. 5, 2019. Half of Coan’s 12 completions came off play-action fakes against Kent State. Two of the throws went for touchdowns.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
UW vs. Kent State
Jack Coan scrambles during the first half of UW's 48-0 victory over Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Oct. 5, 2019.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Michigan State
Jack Coan looks to pass against Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons in the first half of the Badgers' 38-0 victory over the Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium Oct. 12, 2019.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Michigan State
Jack Coan runs off the field after Wisconsin defeated Michigan State 38-0 at Camp Randall Stadium Oct. 12, 2019, to improve to 6-0 on the season.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Illinois
Jack Coan throws to wide receiver Quintez Cephus in the first half of UW's 24-23 loss to Illinois Oct.19, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The loss dropped the Badgers to 6-1 on the season.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Illinois
Jack Coan looks for an open man in the second half of UW's 24-23 loss to Illinois Oct. 19, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Iowa
Jack Coan fumbles during the first half of UW's 24-22 win over Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium Nov. 9, 2019.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Iowa
Iowa's Brady Reiff tackles Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan during the second half of the Badgers' 24-22 victory over the Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Nov. 9, 2019.
AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Purdue
Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor, center, celebrates his touchdown run with Jason Erdmann, left, and Jack Coan during the first half of UW's 45-24 win over Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium Nov. 23, 2019.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Minnesota
Jack Coan throws the ball before getting hit by Golden Gophers linebacker Thomas Barber during UW's 38-17 win over Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Coan completed 15 of 22 passes for 280 yards with two touchdowns as the Badgers improved to 10-2 on the season and earned a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game.
STACY BENGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Ohio State - Big Ten Championship
Jack Coan warms up as Badgers coach Paul Chryst looks on before the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State Dec. 7, 2019, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
AJ MAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Ohio State - Big Ten Championship
Badgers quarterback Jack Coan gets loose before the Big Ten Championship between UW and Ohio State Dec. 7, 2019, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
AJ MAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Ohio State - Big Ten Championship
Jack Coan runs in for a touchdown past Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown during the first half of Ohio State's 34-21 victory over UW in the Big Ten Championship Dec. 7, 2019, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Coan completed 17 of 33 passes for 232 yards while also rushing eight times for 27 yards and two scores.
AJ MAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Ohio State - Big Ten Championship
Jack Coan runs with the ball during the first half of Ohio State's 34-21 victory over UW in the Big Ten Championship Dec. 7, 2019, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Ohio State - Big Ten Championship
Badgers quarterback Jack Coan celebrates with his teammates after running for a touchdown during the first half of Ohio State's 34-21 victory over UW in the Big Ten Championship Dec. 7, 2019, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Coan completed 17 of 33 passes for 232 yards while also rushing eight times for 27 yards and two scores.
AJ MAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Ohio State - Big Ten Championship
Badgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank runs with the ball as quarterback Jack Coan watches during the first half of Ohio State's 34-21 victory over UW in the Big Ten Championship Dec. 7, 2019, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Ohio State - Big Ten Championship
Badgers quarterback Jack Coan runs in for a touchdown during the first half of Ohio State's 34-21 victory over UW in the Big Ten Championship Dec. 7, 2019, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Coan completed 17 of 33 passes for 232 yards while also rushing eight times for 27 yards and two scores.
AJ MAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Ohio State - Big Ten Championship
Badgers quarterback Jack Coan runs for a touchdown during the first half of Ohio State's 34-21 victory over UW in the Big Ten Championship Dec. 7, 2019, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Coan completed 17 of 33 passes for 232 yards while also rushing eight times for 27 yards and two scores.
AJ MAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Oregon - Rose Bowl
Jack Coan hands off to running back Jonathan Taylor during second half of the Badgers' 28-27 loss to the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif.
MARK J. TERRILL, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Oregon - Rose Bowl
Badgers quarterback Jack Coan hands off to running back Jonathan Taylor during the first half of Oregon's 28-27 victory over UW in the Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Coan completed 23 of 35 passes for 186 yards, with one touchdown and an interception.
MARK J. TERRILL, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Oregon - Rose Bowl
Badgers quarterback Jack Coan passes against the Oregon defense during the first half of Oregon's 28-27 victory over UW in the Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Coan completed 23 of 35 passes for 186 yards, with one touchdown and an interception.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
UW vs. Oregon - Rose Bowl
Ducks safety Jevon Holland celebrates after bringing down Badgers quarterback Jack Coan during the second half of Oregon's 28-27 victory over UW in the Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
